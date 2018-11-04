NFL games today, Week 9 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Curtis Samuel takes double-reverse for long TD

NFL Week 9 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

Curtis Samuel puts in work

Curtis Samuel used every part of the field and ran over 100 yards in total to get to the end zone on this 33-yard touchdown run. Credit to him for the vision, but this was also some atrocious defense from Tampa Bay.

Big Ben with the boot

Usually Ben Roethlisberger is enlisted to do it with the arm, but he got a chance to make an impact with the leg on Sunday against Baltimore. Not the worst punt I've ever seen?

On the Hunt

Kareem Hunt kicked off his Sunday in pretty fine fashion. The Chiefs running back hauled in a screen pass from Patrick Mahomes and took it 50 yards to the house in Cleveland.

Tevin Coleman also kicked his day off with a screen pass that went the distance, though it wasn't quite as lengthy as Hunt's.