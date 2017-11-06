NFL games today, Week 9 scores, schedule, updates: Cousins rallies Redskins to win

NFL Week 9 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it here for updates. But first the schedule.

Schedule

Thursday

Jets 34, Bills 21 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Panthers 20, Falcons 17 (Recap)

Titans 23, Ravens 20 (Recap)

Jaguars 23, Bengals 7 (Recap)

Eagles 51, Broncos 23 (Recap)

Colts 20, Texans 14 (Recap)

Rams 51, Giants 17 (Recap)

Saints 30, Buccaneers 10 (Recap)

Cardinals 20, 49ers 10 (Recap)

Redskins 17, Seahawks 14 (Recap)

Cowboys 28, Chiefs 17 (Recap)

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Redskins survive thrilling battle with Seahawks

Seattle's four-game win streak was snapped on Sunday thanks to a gritty effort from the Redskins, especially down the stretch. Washington managed to take a late lead thanks in large part to this unbelievable catch by Josh Doctson:

WHAT A PLAY!



Cousins to Doctson. Down inside the 1-yard line.



Incredible! #WASvsSEA pic.twitter.com/qeNLChf4yN — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2017

That grab set Washington up inside the 1-yard line for the go-ahead touchdown with just under a minute left in the fourth quarter. That seemed like it could be enough time for the Seahawks to mount a game-winning drive, but they lost a significant chunk of time off the clock when Russell Wilson was sacked near midfield. Ultimately, the Seahawks got one shot at a Hail Mary but it came down incomplete, and Washington escaped with a huge victory on the road.

Almost an incredible reverse two-point conversion

The Seahawks were trying to even up the game with a two-point conversion when Russell Wilson was hit with Super Bowl flashbacks and intercepted on the goal line. The Redskins nearly brought it to the house with the help of a few cuts and laterals, but ultimately wound up about 15 yards short. No points for anyone, but a fun time for all!

Cowboys, Chiefs trade big plays

The Cowboys and Chiefs are going head-to-head in an intriguing matchup in Dallas, and the first half was tilted slightly in favor of the 'Boys. Dak Prescott and picked up a touchdown through the air and on the ground, the latter coming late in the first half to cap off an 82-yard drive.

The Cowboys only left 13 seconds left on the clock before halftime, but the Chiefs managed to make the most of that 13 seconds thanks to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike call on Dallas, followed by the worst prevent defense you may see this season. The Cowboys put seven defenders deep to try and stop a Hail Mary, but a short dump-off to Tyreek Hill ended in an improbable TD to close out the half.

Regardless of what the final score ends up being, that's an incredibly embarrassing look for Dallas. Woof.

Seahawks' defense off to a hot start

The Redskins are having a difficult time with Seattle's defense in the early going. The Seahawks forced a punt on Washington's first drive, a fumble on their second, and a safety on their third.

That's definitely not the start the Redskins were hoping for, but at least they've been able to limit the damage on the scoreboard so far. Either way, that Washington offensive line is going to need to shape up or they'll be in for a long day.

Look away, Julio Jones fantasy owners...

Julio Jones got the Sunday Scaries pic.twitter.com/LKXYq7P95A — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

Ouch.

(The good news is that Jones still went over 115 yards on six catches. .. but still. That's a horrendous drop.)

Wentz and Eagles still flying high

It continues to be a fun year to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Philly quarterback Carson Wentz is just carving up the Broncos' defense in a blowout, picking up four more passing touchdowns to add to his season total. The 24-year-old Wentz now has a league-leading 23 touchdowns through the air in what looks like it could be an MVP-caliber season

We've got a punt return TD

The Jaguars are pulling away from the Bengals thanks to this punt return touchdown from 23-year-old rookie Jaydon Mickens -- his first career TD.

Down ... not touched ... touchdown

T.Y. Hilton got himself another big gain for a touchdown with this slithery showcase in the third quarter against Houston. There was plenty of confusion when Hilton looked to be tripped up near the 30-yard line, but replays revealed that he was never touched and therefore play was still live when he got up and took it the rest of the way for a TD. That's a good heads-up play by the speedy receiver, who now has over 170 yards and two scores.

A whole lot of nasty this weekend

Jalen Ramsey and AJ Green getting after it out there pic.twitter.com/dKHxrON8I4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

It's shaping up to be a nasty weekend in the NFL. A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey were both ejected thanks to this altercation just before halftime in Jacksonville. There were clearly some frustrations built up prior to the incident because that's a pretty pedestrian shove from Ramsey that sent Green over the edge. The Bengals wide receiver was so riled up that he not only got the Jaguars cornerback in a chokehold, but he also decided punching Ramsey's helmet would be a good idea. That will earn you an early trip to the showers every time.

That wasn't the only altercation, though...

We’ve got ourselves another NFL fight pic.twitter.com/8mpZdzpnVq — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

After exiting the game with an injury, Jameis Winston provoked Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore by poking him near the sideline. Lattimore responded by shoving Winston and was promptly flattened from behind by Tampa's Mike Evans. Once again, things escalated quite quickly.

Shockingly, nobody was ejected as a result of the incident in New Orleans.

Saints running away with it against Bucs

We've officially reached blowout status in New Orleans, where the Saints are having their way with the Buccaneers. The latest Saints score comes on a Drew Brees-to-Ted Ginn Jr. connection. It resulted in a 30-3 scoreline and a free souvenir for a very young Saints fan, who did not seem to appreciate the gesture from Ginn!

This baby really gotta want the football more than this. Serious lack of competitive fire pic.twitter.com/yhKdfgvwK7 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

Update: Saints Baby also very emotionally fragile. Draft stock PLUMMETING pic.twitter.com/gxzNsujQQA — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

Rams leaving the Giants in disarray



The Rams brought the NFC's top offensive unit into the Meadowlands this weekend and it looks like they're not ready to give up that crown. The Rams are working over the Giants and doing quite a bit of damage. New York can't even manage to stop Jared Goff & Co. when they have them third-and-30-plus.

That wasn't the only huge strike in the first half either. This could get ugly ...

Saints score in special style

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first punt blocked early on Sunday against the Saints, and New Orleans made it count. It was Justin Hardee with the block, which was achieved with relative ease, and the retrieval before taking it into the end zone for six.

A delicious Colt 45

The Colts got off to a quick start against the Texans thanks to this beautiful 45-yard bomb from Jacoby Brissett to TY Hilton. If Brissett is gunslinging like this all game, it could be a rough day for the Texans' defense.