NFL games today, Week 9 scores, schedule, updates: Jared Goff, Rams tearing Giants apart

NFL Week 9 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it here for updates. But first the schedule.

Schedule

Thursday

Jets 34, Bills 21 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Washington at Seattle 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Things getting nasty in Jacksonville

Jalen Ramsey and AJ Green getting after it out there pic.twitter.com/dKHxrON8I4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey were both ejected thanks to this altercation just before halftime in Jacksonville. There were clearly some frustrations built up prior to the incident because that's a pretty pedestrian shove from Ramsey that sent Green over the edge. The Bengals' wide receiver was so riled up that he not only got the Jags' cornerback in a chokehold, but he also decided punching Ramsey's helmet would be a good idea. That will earn you an early trip to the showers every time.

Rams leaving the Giants in disarray



The Rams brought the NFC's top offensive unit into the Meadowlands this weekend and it looks like they're not ready to give up that crown. The Rams are working over the Giants and doing quite a bit of damage. New York can't even manage to stop Jared Goff & Co. when they have them third-and-30-plus.

That wasn't the only huge strike in the first half either. This could get ugly...

Saints score in special style

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first punt blocked early on Sunday against the Saints, and New Orleans made it count. It was Justin Hardee with the block, which was achieved with relative ease, and the retrieval before taking it into the end zone for six.

A delicious Colt 45

The Colts got off to a quick start against the Texans thanks to this beautiful 45-yard bomb from Jacoby Brissett to TY Hilton. If Brissett is gunslinging like this all game, it could be a rough day for the Texans' defense.