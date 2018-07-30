NFL Hall of Fame Game 2018 odds and date: Bears vs. Ravens picks from top-rated handicapper

The Baltimore Ravens are 2.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears in the 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Game after the line opened at -1. The game, played annually at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, serves as the kickoff of the 2018 NFL season and, as such, will attract plenty of wagers from fans of all types. The NFL Hall of Fame Game 2018 is on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 33, down a half-point from where it opened.



Before you lock in your 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Game picks, you have to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say. White knows what it takes to win on football's biggest stage: He finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season after also cashing huge in 2015. That's right -- he's crushed the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament twice in the last three years.



If you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL point-spread picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000. Smart bettors tail him.



Now, with the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2018 quickly approaching, White locked in his point-spread pick. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.



We can tell you White is leaning Under 33 points, telling SportsLine, "Both teams are better on defense and I'm not expecting new Bears coach Matt Nagy to break out any interesting offensive wrinkles at this point."



White knows John Harbaugh seems to care about the preseason: Baltimore has gone 4-0 in three of the last four Augusts. This game could turn into a showcase for first-round QB Lamar Jackson, who has wowed coaches and teammates all offseason.

But just because Baltimore has owned the preseason doesn't mean they'll cover as 2.5-point favorites. The Bears welcomed new head coach Nagy in the off-season after firing John Fox. Nagy, the former offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, oversaw an attack that ranked sixth in points per game (25.9), fifth in yards per game (375.4), and had the NFL's rushing leader, Kareem Hunt, last year. The Bears ranked near the bottom of the league in many offensive categories.

The new-look Bears brought in several playmakers this off-season, including tight end Trey Burton from the Super Bowl champion Eagles and wide receiver Allen Robinson from the Jaguars. They went 2-2 in the pre-season last year.



While has evaluated each roster top to bottom and has unearthed a critical stat that determines which side you should be all over.



So which side of the spread should you back in Bears-Ravens and which critical stat determines this prime-time showdown? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, from the expert who keeps crushing the Las Vegas SuperContest, and find out.