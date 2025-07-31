A new season in the National Football League kicks off with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers meeting in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, giving football fans plenty of options to use the best Hall of Fame Game betting apps and Lions vs. Chargers betting promos. Both teams won't play many, if any starters, but the game will mark the debut of former No. 3 overall pick, Trey Lance, in a Chargers uniform. He will compete this season against Taylor Heinecke for the backup job to Justin Herbert. Both teams made the playoffs last season before falling in their first postseason games.

Detroit enters as a 1.5-point favorite (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Lions vs. Chargers odds, while the over/under is 33.5 total points. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for the first game of the 2025 NFL season can read more below, along with a quick preview of the 2025 Hall of Fame Game.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of the 2025 Hall of Fame Game.

The latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code are all offering users $150 in bonus bets when they make an initial wager of $5 or more. Only FanDuel is requiring users to win their first wager in order to secure those bonus funds.

The latest BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code are also offering bonus bets, but in a different way. BetMGM will cover a user's first bet with up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users must wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is covering up to $1,000 in FanCash, but users must wager $100 per day for 10 consecutive days to be eligible for the full $1,000.

The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code has gone away from bonus bets, offering users (10) 100% profit boosts when they wager $1 or more with the sportsbook instead.

Betting on the 2025 Hall of Fame Game

The Los Angeles Chargers went 11-6 last season and look to improve in coach Jim Harbaugh's second season guiding the team. A disappointing first round loss to the Houston Texans followed in January, but with some exciting new pieces, including first round pick running back Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles might establish itself as an AFC contender this season.

Detroit cruised through the regular season with a 15-2 record before falling to the Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round. After losing coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, who became head coaches (Bears and Jets), the Lions will have somewhat of a different identity on both sides of the ball this season. But the return of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson from a serious leg injury should make them a difficult foe for opponents again this season.

Though no starters are expected to play in this contest, it's a toss-up as far as the oddsmakers are concerned. Detroit is listed as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Chargers betting odds, with the over/under at 33.5 points. The last nine Hall of Fame Games have failed to exceed 40 total points, including last year's 21-17 Bears victory over the Texans in a game halted in the third quarter due to thunderstorms. Bet the Hall of Fame Game at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks offer tools for users to practice responsible gaming, such as setting deposit limits, tracking betting activity, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks provide contact information for state and national helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, for those who need additional assistance. Some platforms, like DraftKings and BetMGM, also have a live chat feature where users can get in touch with the support team 24/7.