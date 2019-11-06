Hall of Famer Jerry Rice reveals who he thinks has the best hands, footwork in the league
Rice gives his pick for the top wide receivers in the league
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice knows a thing or two about what it means to be successful on the field, so having his stamp of approval means a lot, especially for wide receivers.
This week on NFL Network, Rice was asked who he believes has the best hands and footwork out of all wide receivers in the league right now. He pushed aside talk of DeAndre Hopkins or Julio Jones and confidently went with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald for best hands.
"Let me clear this up right now, it's Larry Fitzgerald," Rice said. "Because Larry can do everything. He's not gonna drop footballs or anything like that. He makes the difficult catches look easy," Rice said.
The three-time Super Bowl champion then revealed who he thinks has the best footwork. According to Rice, that honor goes to another three-time Super Bowl champion: New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.
"I gotta give it to him," Rice said. "You're not going to be able to cover him. You can't do it. He's going to be able to get separation from you and make the catch."
The all-time NFL leader in career receptions and yards, among other things, pin-pointed just what he likes about Edelman's style of play: how psychical he is.
"He throws his body all over the field," Rice said of Edelman
Edelman has the second-most playoff receiving yards in league history, behind only, you guessed it, Rice.
