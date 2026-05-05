Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was discharged from a New Jersey hospital, his attorney said on Tuesday to The Associated Press, following a battle with a stomach-related issue. Taylor was hospitalized at Morristown Medical Center on April 20 and will now return home to Florida.

One of Taylor's representatives said one week after his hospitalization that the issue did not appear to be life-threatening. He showed improvement during those first seven days at the facility, but by then, doctors had not yet determined his release date.

"He is grateful to now be on the road to recovery and hopes to be back on the golf course soon," Taylor's attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, said. "Mr. Taylor would also like to sincerely thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support and prayers. Knowing that so many people were thinking of him and praying for his recovery gave him strength and helped carry him through a very challenging time."

Taylor, the 1986 NFL MVP and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, is among the greatest players in league history. He spent his entire legendary career with the New York Giants and won a pair of Super Bowls during his tenure with the franchise. The Giants retired his No. 56 jersey, inducted him into their Ring of Honor and named him the greatest Giant of all time.

Taylor remains a prominent and active figure in the football community. The 10-time Pro Bowler has been outspoken about NFL developments throughout his retirement. He also made headlines in recent years with a string of legal issues, including driving under the influence and repeatedly failing to update his registration as a sex offender.