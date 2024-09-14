Week 2 is already underway, with the Bills beating the Dolphins on Thursday night, but before the league moves toward the second Sunday slate of 2024, they are dolling out some fines stemming from Week 1. On Saturday, various reports emerged regarding an array of fines that the league has handed down from the first week of the year.

The most notable comes from the Raiders-Chargers matchup at SoFi Stadium. Four players from Las Vegas and one from Los Angeles were fined due to their actions in a fight that broke out in the matchup. The fight occurred with less than four minutes to play in regulation. Chargers receiver Josh Palmer was ejected along with corner Jack Jones.

Per NFL Media, the league has fined Palmer $11,255. As for the Raiders, Marcus Epps was fined $11,817, Maxx Crosby $11,255, Christian Wilkins $11,255 and Jack Jones $5,472.

Here's a look at some other fines that came down across the NFL on Saturday.

Browns lineman fined $22,511 for hit on Dak Prescott

Per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson was fined $22,511 for his hit on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the Week 1 opener between Cleveland and Dallas. There was no flag called on the play during the game, but the league deemed it fine-worthy.

Giants linebacker fined for hip-drop tackle

New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau was fined $4,696 for a hip-drop tackle of Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison. Addison was injured on the play and has since been ruled out for Week 2.

Chiefs fined $100,000, players docked in BAL-KC season opener

The Kansas City Chiefs organization was fined $100,000 and tight end Peyton Hendershot $5,472 for his sideline shove of Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. Meanwhile, Smith was not fined for his hit on Patrick Mahomes, but was fined $16,883 by the league for unnecessary roughness on a horse collar tackle in the first quarter, per NFL Media.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was fined $5,582 for unnecessary roughness during a red zone run in the season opener.

Pacheco can be seen lowering his head to initiate contact, and while no flag was thrown on the play, the league offices deemed it fine-worthy.