History was made in Week 1 of the NFL season, as the Buffalo Bills took advantage of a new rule that was passed this offseason in regards to kickoffs. As a result of the new kickoff rule, teams can have 12 men on the field on one specific occasion.

During a kickoff, the ball can fall off the tee only once and then be replaced by the kicker. If the ball falls off the tee a second time, then a designated player from the kicking team holds the ball for the kickoff.

The designated player must then immediately leave the field after the kick has been made. That player is not part of the kickoff team, as his job is to just hold the ball before leaving the field.

The Bills were able to use this rule when the ball fell off the kicking tee twice. Bills punter Sam Martin had to hold the ball for Tyler Bass as he kicked the ball out of the end zone -- resulting in a touchback. NFL on CBS analyst Ross Tucker was more than excited to explain this rule during the Bills' win over the Arizona Cardinals.

This was the first play in NFL history where 12 men were legally allowed to be on the field. Of course, this is the only time when 12 men are allowed on the field without a penalty.

This was a historic moment for the league, even if the play itself wasn't memorable.