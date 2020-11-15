The NFL schedule is going to have a slightly different look this week, and that's because the league has decided to alter a few things due to the fact that the Masters is also being played this weekend.

The prestigious golf tournament, which is usually played in April, was pushed back to this weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS has been the broadcast partner of the Masters for the past 64 years, and this year will be no different. With the final round of the tournament scheduled for Sunday, a few things had to be juggled around so that CBS could air both the Masters and the NFL.

So what will be different? Let's take a quick look.

No 1 p.m. ET NFL games on CBS. For the first time since at least 1998, CBS won't be airing a single game in the early afternoon time slot. With the final round of the Masters scheduled to air until 3 p.m. on Sunday, that means there won't be room to air any 1 p.m. NFL games on CBS. All five games in the early afternoon window will be aired on Fox.

What all this means is that you're definitely going to want to keep your television tuned to CBS this weekend. Not only do we have the Masters on Saturday and Sunday, but we also have a strong NFL slate during the late afternoon on Sunday that includes the 7-2 Bills playing against the 5-3 Cardinals.

As for TV coverage of the Masters, you can click here to find out the schedule, how to stream it, and what the featured groups will be each day. After Round 1 of the Masters, Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey and Dylan Frittelli shared the lead at 7 under par. For a look at the live leaderboard, be sure to click here.

Finally, here's a full rundown of the NFL schedule for Week 10.