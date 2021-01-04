The NFL coaching carousel is in full motion following Jacksonville and New York's decisions to move on from head coaches Doug Marrone and Adam Gase coming out of the weekend. With the Chargers joining the fray, the league is up to five head coaching vacancies and six general manager vacancies. The searches to fill those roles are expected to be highly competitive and several have already seen movement.
Below is an up-to-date look at where things stand for each vacancy:
Atlanta Falcons (Head coach and general manager)
Atlanta had seen enough following a Week 5 loss to the rival Panthers. They had given both men ample opportunity to overcome a devastating comeback loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl but the situation never improved and it was time for a clean slate. Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired after a combined 19 seasons in Atlanta.
Interviewed candidates
- Raheem Morris, interim Falcons head coach
Rumors
- Falcons eyeing Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
- Rams Scouting Director Brad Holmes is in the mix for the GM job.
- 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are expected to interview for the head coaching position Monday.
- Saints VP and assistant GM Terry Fontenot is scheduled to interview for the GM vacancy Wednesday.
- Atlanta has also been researching Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.
- Former Texans GM Rick Smith is considered a strong candidate for the GM vacancy.
- Colts Director of College Scouting Morocco Brown, Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly, Vikings assistant GM George Paton and Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen were also noted as being of interest.
Carolina Panthers (General manager)
Carolina hired head coach Matt Rhule in the 2020 offseason to lead the team. Despite an occasionally encouraging start to the season, the Panthers dropped to 5-11 on the year. General manager Marty Hurney, who was actually in his second stint as GM with the franchise, had been released from his duties in December.
Interviewed candidates
N/A
Rumors
- Carolina has requested permission to interview Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds for the vacancy.
- Carolina is interviewing former Giants GM Jerry Reese.
- The Panthers are also expected to request an interview with Saints VP and assistant GM of College Personnel Jeff Ireland. 49ers VP of Player Personnel Adam Peters, Seahawks VP of Football Operations Scott Fitterer and Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen are also of note. Peters has since been requested for an interview.
- Carolina also requested permission to interview Chiefs Director of Football Administration Brandt Tillis.
- The team has also requested an interview with Chiefs Assistant Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles.
Denver Broncos (General manager)
Denver announced that John Elway will remain with the organization but give up final say on personnel decisions. The team intends to hop into a deep pool of others seeking a lead personnel figure and hire a general manager.
Interviewed candidates
N/A
Rumors
- 49ers VP of Player Personnel Adam Peters and Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly have been linked to the vacancy.
Detroit Lions (Head coach and general manager)
The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn following a Thanksgiving loss in Week 12. Patricia, by all accounts, had lost control of the locker room and it was evident in the team's 13-29-1 record over a little less than three years. Quinn had been with the organization since 2016.
Interviewed candidates
- Thomas Dimitroff (GM), former Falcons GM
- Kyle O'Brien (GM), Lions VP of player personnel
- Lance Newmark (GM), Lions director of player personnel
- Rob Lohman (GM), Lions director of player personnel
- Louis Riddick (GM), ESPN analyst
- Rick Smith (GM), former Texans GM
- Scott Pioli (GM), former Chiefs GM
- Marvin Lewis (HC), former Bengals head coach
Rumors
- The Lions are prepared to make a run at Seahawks GM John Schneider.
- Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, who has an expiring contract, is also coveted by Detroit.
- Saints VP and assistant GM Terry Fontenot is scheduled to interview for the GM vacancy Tuesday. Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland has also been sought for an interview.
- The team has submitted requests to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
- Detroit has a lengthy list of GM candidates that includes Steelers VP of Football Administration Omar Khan, Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay, and Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf, Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Seahawks VP of Football Operations Scott Fitterer, Vikings assistant GM George Paton and Rams Scouting Director Brad Holmes.
- Interim head coach Darrell Bevell is also expected to interview for the full-time position.
- Former Giants GM Jerry Reese is also a candidate for the GM vacancy.
Houston Texans (Head coach and general manager)
Houston did not wait long to can head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. After the team's 0-4 start, ownership pulled the rip cord on its leadership. It was evident that the team had motioned into reverse following some questionable personnel decisions, including the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Interviewed candidates
- Jim Caldwell (HC), former Lions head coach
- Marvin Lewis (HC), former Bengals head coach
- Matt Bazirgan (GM), Texans director of player personnel
- Louis Riddick (GM), ESPN analyst
Rumors
- VP of Player Personnel Trent Kirchner and VP of Football Operations Scott Fitterer are expected to receive interviews for the GM vacancy.
- Rams Scouting Director Brad Holmes is in the mix for the GM job.
- The Texans have submitted a request to speak with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus regarding the head coaching vacancy.
- Houston is pursuing Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio for the GM vacancy once again. They have requested permission to speak with him.
- Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is expected to receive an interview. Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith were other potential candidates mentioned.
- Other potential candidates for the GM vacancy include, Bills Director of Pro Personnel Malik Boyd, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio, Ravens Director of Football Research Scott Cohen, Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Seahawks VP of Player Personnel Trent Kirchner, Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay and Seahawks consultant Alonzo Highsmith.
Jacksonville Jaguars (Head coach and general manager)
On Monday morning after Week 17, head coach Doug Marrone had been informed of his employment termination. The team compiled a 2-14 record en route to rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. General manager Dave Caldwell had already been fired in 2020.
Interviewed candidates
- Jerry Reese, former Giants GM
- Louis Riddick, ESPN analyst
Rumors
- Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is expected to be at the top of list of resumes for Jacksonville and reports have suggested that he has already begun constructing a potential coaching staff. If Meyer removes himself from the equation, Meyer's successor in Columbus, Ryan Day, could become a candidate.
- Jacksonville has either requested to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith or intend to do so in the near future.
Los Angeles Chargers (Head coach)
Los Angeles made the decision to part ways with head coach Anthony Lynn Monday. The Chargers did not want to be any further behind the curve when it comes to securing time with top prospects. Lynn had been with the organization for four seasons but failed to accomplish what the organization had envisioned.
Interviewed candidates
N/A
Rumors
- The Chargers have requested permission to speak with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
- Los Angeles either requested to speak with Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith or intends to do so in the near future.
New York Jets (Head coach)
The Jets made the decision to move on from head coach Adam Gase after two seasons. The team compiled a 9-23 record during that time frame. The former Dolphins head coach is now looking for new employment. New York has retained general manager Joe Douglas, who was in his first season with the team, for the time being.
Interviewed candidates
N/A
Rumors
- The Jets have submitted a request to speak with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus regarding the head coaching vacancy.
- New York is also expected to submit a request to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
- Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been requested for an interview by New York.
- The Jets have requested an interview with Giants defensive coordinator Brandon Graham. They also requested approval to interview Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.
- New York has submitted a request to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Washington Football Team (General manager)
After essentially spending the past year without a general manager, Washington intends to fill the role this offseason, according to various reports. Head coach Ron Rivera has had a lot of control over the direction of the organization and one would expect him to be heavily involved with the search.
Interviewed candidates
N/A
Rumors
- Former Panthers GM Marty Hurney and 49ers Senior Personnel Executive Martin Mayhew could be favorites because of their respective pasts with Rivera. If not for those two men, Titans executive Ryan Cowden is a name to watch.
- Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and former Texans GM Rick Smith are also expected to be considered for the general manager vacancy.