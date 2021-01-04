The NFL coaching carousel is in full motion following Jacksonville and New York's decisions to move on from head coaches Doug Marrone and Adam Gase coming out of the weekend. The league is up to five head coaching vacancies and six general manager vacancies. The searches to fill those roles is expected to be highly competitive and several have already seen movement.

Below is an up-to-date look at where things stand for each vacancy:

Atlanta Falcons (Head coach and general manager)

Atlanta had seen enough following a Week 5 loss to the rival Panthers. They had given both men ample opportunity to overcome a devastating comeback loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl but the situation never improved and it was time for a clean slate. Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired after a combined 19 seasons in Atlanta.

Interviewed candidates

Raheem Morris, interim Falcons head coach

Rumors

Carolina Panthers (General manager)

Carolina hired head coach Matt Rhule in the 2020 offseason to lead the team. Despite an occasionally encouraging start to the season, the Panthers dropped to 5-11 on the year. General manager Marty Hurney, who was actually in his second stint as GM with the franchise, had been released from his duties two weeks prior.

Interviewed candidates

N/A

Rumors

Detroit Lions (Head coach and general manager)

The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn following a Thanksgiving loss in Week 12. Patricia, by all accounts, had lost control of the locker room and it was evident in the team's 13-29-1 record over a little less than three years. Quinn had been with the organization since 2016.

Interviewed candidates

Thomas Dimitroff (GM), former Falcons general manager

Kyle O'Brien (GM), Lions VP of player personnel

Lance Newmark (GM), Lions director of player personnel

Rob Lohman (GM), Lions director of player personnel

Louis Riddick (GM), ESPN analyst

Rick Smith (GM), former Texans general manager

Scott Pioli (GM), former Chiefs general manager

Marvin Lewis (HC), former Bengals head coach

Rumors

Houston Texans (Head coach and general manager)

Houston did not wait long to can head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. After the team's 0-4 start, ownership pulled the rip cord on its leadership. It was evident that the team had motioned into reverse following some questionable personnel decisions, including the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Interviewed candidates

Jim Caldwell (HC), former Lions head coach

Marvin Lewis (HC), former Bengals head coach

Matt Bazirgan (GM), Texans director of player personnel

Louis Riddick (GM), ESPN analyst

Rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars (Head coach and general manager)

On Monday morning after Week 17, head coach Doug Marrone had been informed of his employment termination. The team compiled a 2-14 record en route to rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. General manager Dave Caldwell had already been fired in 2020.

Interviewed candidates

Jerry Reese, former Giants general manager

Louis Riddick, ESPN analyst

Rumors

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is expected to be at the top of list of resumes for Jacksonville and reports have suggested that he has already begun constructing a potential coaching staff. If Meyer removes himself from the equation, Meyer's successor in Columbus, Ryan Day, could become a candidate.

The Jets made the decision to move on from head coach Adam Gase after two seasons. The team compiled a 9-23 record during that time frame. The former Dolphins head coach is now looking for new employment. New York has retained general manager Joe Douglas, who was in his first season with the team, for the time being.

Interviewed candidates

N/A

Rumors

The Jets have submitted a request to speak with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus regarding the head coaching vacancy.

New York is also expected to submit a request to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been requested for an interview by New York.

After essentially spending the past year without a general manager, Washington intends to fill the role this offseason, according to various reports. Head coach Ron Rivera has been a lot of control over the direction of the organization and one would expect him to be heavily involved with the search.

Interviewed candidates

N/A

Rumors