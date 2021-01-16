The NFL coaching carousel is in full motion after the Jets, Jaguars and Falcons have secured their new head coaches. The Chargers, Eagles, Texans and Lions remain on the hunt -- though Detroit has its eye on Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell.

New general managers are set for the Lions, Panthers, Broncos and Texans -- leaving Atlanta, Jacksonville and Washington as teams still in the mix for a new GM.

Below is an up-to-date look at where things stand for each vacancy:

Atlanta Falcons ( head coach and general manager)

Atlanta had seen enough following a Week 5 loss to the rival Panthers. They had given both men ample opportunity to overcome a devastating comeback loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl but the situation never improved and it was time for a clean slate. Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired after a combined 19 seasons in Atlanta.

The favorite to become Atlanta's new general manager is Terry Fontenot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Fontenot has spent the last 18 years with the Saints. He is currently the team's vice president/assistant general manager – pro personnel.

Titans OC Arthur Smith has been hired as the Falcons' new head coach.

Interviewed candidates

Arthur Smith (HC), Titans offensive coordinator HIRED

Brad Holmes (GM), Rams scouting director

Rams Morocco Brown (GM), Colts director of college scouting

Terry Fontenot (GM), Saints VP and assistant GM

Raheem Morris (HC), interim Falcons head coach

Eric Bieniemy (HC), Chiefs offensive coordinator

Robert Saleh (HC), 49ers defensive coordinator

49ers Joe Brady (HC), Panthers offensive coordinator

Todd Bowles (HC), Buccaneers defensive coordinator

Nathaniel Hackett (HC), Packers offensive coordinator



Rumors

Carolina Panthers ( general manager )

Carolina hired head coach Matt Rhule in the 2020 offseason to lead the team. Despite an occasionally encouraging start to the season, the Panthers dropped to 5-11 on the year. General manager Marty Hurney, who was actually in his second stint as GM with the franchise, was released from his duties in December.

The Panthers named Scott Fitterer as their new general manager on Jan. 14. Fitterer, who signed a five-year deal with the Panthers, had been the Seahawks' vice president of football operations. Fitterer had been with Seattle since 2001, helping the Seahawks win two NFC titles and a Super Bowl during that span.

Interviewed candidates

Scott Fitterer, Seahawks VP of football operations HIRED

Jeff Ireland, Saints assistant GM and college scouting director

Nick Caserio, Patriots director of player personnel

Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel

Joe Schoen, Bills assistant GM

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns president of football operations

Jerry Reese, former Giants GM

Omar Khan, Steelers VP of football and business administration



Samir Suleiman, Panthers director of player negotiations and salary cap manager

Brandt Tilis, Chiefs director of football administration

Champ Kelly, Bears assistant director of player personnel

Ed Dodds, Colts assistant GM

Adam Peters, 49ers VP of player personnel

Ryan Poles, Chiefs assistant director of player personnel

Rumors

N/A

Denver Broncos ( general manager )

Denver announced that John Elway will remain with the organization but give up final say on personnel decisions. The team named George Paton as their new general manager on January 13. Paton previously served as the Vikings' vice president of player personnel/assistant general manager. Paton spent 14 seasons in Minnesota, helping Minnesota make the playoffs three times while winning two division titles since 2015.

Vikings' vice president of player personnel/assistant general manager was hired as the Broncos' new GM on Jan. 13.

Interviewed candidates

George Paton, Vikings' vice president of player personnel/assistant general manager HIRED



Champ Kelly, Bears assistant director of player personnel



Rumors

N/A

Detroit Lions (head coach and general manager )

The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn following a Thanksgiving loss in Week 12. Patricia, by all accounts, had lost control of the locker room and it was evident in the team's 13-29-1 record over a little less than three years. Quinn had been with the organization since 2016.

Rams scouting director Brad Holmes was hired by the Lions on Jan. 14.

Interviewed candidates

Brad Holmes (GM), Rams scouting director HIRED

Thomas Dimitroff (GM), former Falcons GM

Kyle O'Brien (GM), Lions VP of player personnel

Lance Newmark (GM), Lions director of player personnel

Rob Lohman (GM), Lions director of player personnel

Louis Riddick (GM), ESPN analyst

Rick Smith (GM), former Texans GM

Scott Pioli (GM), former Chiefs GM

George Paton (GM), Vikings assistant GM

Marvin Lewis (HC), former Bengals head coach



Eric Bieniemy (HC), Chiefs offensive coordinator

Darrell Bevell (HC), Lions interim head coach

Robert Saleh (HC), 49ers defensive coordinator

Terry Fontenot (GM), Saints VP and assistant GM



Dan Campbell (HC), Saints tight ends coach

Rumors

The Lions said they were prepared to make a run at Seahawks GM John Schneider before he signed an extension with Seattle.

Houston Texans (head coach and general manager )

Houston did not wait long to can head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. After the team's 0-4 start, ownership pulled the rip cord on its leadership. It was evident that the team had motioned into reverse following some questionable personnel decisions, including the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Texans' search for a new general manager came to a swift end when they hired Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio to a six-year deal.

Interviewed candidates

Nick Caserio (GM), Patriots director of player personnel HIRED

Jim Caldwell (HC), former Lions head coach

Marvin Lewis (HC), former Bengals head coach

Joe Brady (HC), Panthers offensive coordinator

Matt Bazirgan (GM), Texans director of player personnel

Louis Riddick (GM), ESPN analyst

Trent Kirchner (GM), Seahawks VP of player personnel

Omar Khan (GM), Steelers VP of football & business administration

Rumors

The Texans have submitted a request to speak with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus regarding the head coaching vacancy.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is expected to receive an interview. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (hired by Falcons) were other potential candidates mentioned.

Before Caserio's hiring, other potential candidates for the GM vacancy included Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd, Ravens director of football research Scott Cohen, Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay and Seahawks consultant Alonzo Highsmith, Seattle VP of football operations Scott Fitterer and Rams scouting director Brad Holmes.

Jacksonville Jaguars ( head coach and general manager)

On Monday morning after Week 17, head coach Doug Marrone was informed of his employment termination. The team compiled a 2-14 record en route to rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. General manager Dave Caldwell had already been fired in 2020.

Jacksonville hired Urban Meyer to be the team's new head coach on Jan. 14. The 56-year-old Meyer went 187-32 during coaching stops at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State during his 17 years as a college football head coach. Meyer won two national titles at Florida (2006, 2008) before winning a third at Ohio State (2014).

Interviewed candidates

Urban Meyer (HC), former Ohio State head coach HIRED

Jerry Reese (GM), former Giants GM

Louis Riddick (GM), ESPN analyst

Eric Bieniemy (HC), Chiefs offensive coordinator



Arthur Smith (HC), Titans offensive coordinator

Robert Saleh (HC), 49ers defensive coordinator

Raheem Morris (HC), Falcons interim head coach

Rumors

Jacksonville intends to interview former Browns general manager Ray Farmer.



Los Angeles Chargers (head coach)

Los Angeles made the decision to part ways with head coach Anthony Lynn last Monday. The Chargers did not want to be any further behind the curve when it comes to securing time with top prospects. Lynn had been with the organization for four seasons but failed to accomplish what the organization had envisioned.

Interviewed candidates

Joe Brady, Panthers offensive coordinator

Brian Daboll, Bills offensive coordinator



Jason Garrett, Giants offensive coordinator



Brandon Staley, Rams defensive coordinator



Rumors

The Chargers plan to speak with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Los Angeles were interested in Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh before they were hired by the Falcons and Jets, respectively.

The team is also expected to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.



New York Jets ( head coach )

The Jets made the decision to move on from head coach Adam Gase after two seasons. The team compiled a 9-23 record during that time frame. The former Dolphins head coach is now looking for new employment. New York has retained general manager Joe Douglas, who just finished his first season with the team, for the time being.

New York tabbed Robert Saleh as their new head coach on Jan. 14. The 41-year-old spent the last four years as the 49ers' defensive coordinator. Despite several key injuries, Saleh's defense finished in the top 10 this past season in rushing, passing, third down and red zone efficiency.

Interviewed candidates

Robert Saleh, 49ers defensive coordinator HIRED

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator

Marvin Lewis, Former Bengals head coach

Joe Brady, Panthers offensive coordinator



Brian Daboll, Bills offensive coordinator

Matt Eberflus, Colts defensive coordinator

Brandon Staley, Rams defensive coordinator

Arthur Smith, Titans offensive coordinator

Aaron Glenn, Saints defensive backs coach

Rumors

N/A

Philadelphia Eagles (head coach)

The Eagles made the somewhat surprising decision to move on from former head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson went 42-37-1 in five seasons as the Eagles head coach, winning the Super Bowl in the 2017 season. A former Eagles player and assistant coach, he returned to the team after serving as Andy Reid's offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs. His team regressed in the three seasons following the Super Bowl win, falling to 4-11-1 this season amid injuries and underperformance, and he controversially benched Jalen Hurts during the team's final game of the season.

Interviewed candidates

Joe Brady, Panthers offensive coordinator



Rumors

The Eagles reportedly requested interviews with Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (hired by Falcons), Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (hired by Jets).

The Eagles plan to speak with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

After essentially spending the past year without a general manager, Washington intends to fill the role this offseason, according to various reports. Head coach Ron Rivera has had a lot of control over the direction of the organization and one would expect him to be heavily involved with the search.

Interviewed candidates

Ryan Cowden, Titans VP of player personnel

Rumors

Former Panthers GM Marty Hurney and 49ers senior personnel executive Martin Mayhew could be favorites because of their respective pasts with Rivera. If not for those two men, Titans executive Ryan Cowden is a name to watch.

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and former Texans GM Rick Smith are also expected to be considered for the GM vacancy.



Washington has requested to speak with Nick Polk, the Falcons director of football operations.

Coaches expected to return

Zac Taylor: Although the Bengals are expected to make multiple changes to their coaching staff this offseason, Taylor won't be one of them. Not only does he have a close relationship with Joe Burrow, but he also has a win over the Steelers under his belt, which means a lot in Cincinnati. Basically, Taylor is definitely going to have at least one more year to figure things out.