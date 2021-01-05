The NFL coaching carousel is in full motion after the Jets, Jaguars and Chargers parted ways with their head coaches following the close of the regular season, bringing the league to five head coaching vacancies. The Texans are the first team to seal the deal with a new general manager, signing Nick Caserio to a six-year contract -- leaving six more GM spots up for grabs. The searches to fill those roles are expected to be highly competitive and several have already seen movement.

Below is an up-to-date look at where things stand for each vacancy:

Atlanta Falcons (head coach and general manager)

Atlanta had seen enough following a Week 5 loss to the rival Panthers. They had given both men ample opportunity to overcome a devastating comeback loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl but the situation never improved and it was time for a clean slate. Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired after a combined 19 seasons in Atlanta.

Interviewed candidates

Raheem Morris (HC), interim Falcons head coach

Eric Bieniemy (HC), Chiefs offensive coordinator

Robert Saleh (HC), 49ers defensive coordinator

Joe Brady (HC), Panthers offensive coordinator

Brad Holmes (GM), Rams scouting director

Morocco Brown (GM), Colts director of college scouting

Rumors

Carolina Panthers (general manager)

Carolina hired head coach Matt Rhule in the 2020 offseason to lead the team. Despite an occasionally encouraging start to the season, the Panthers dropped to 5-11 on the year. General manager Marty Hurney, who was actually in his second stint as GM with the franchise, was released from his duties in December.

Interviewed candidates

Jeff Ireland, Saints assistant GM and college scouting director

Nick Caserio, Patriots director of player personnel

Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel

Joe Schoen, Bills assistant GM

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns president of football operations

Jerry Reese, former Giants GM

Rumors

Denver Broncos (general manager)

Denver announced that John Elway will remain with the organization but give up final say on personnel decisions. The team intends to hop into a deep pool of others seeking a lead personnel figure and hire a general manager.

Interviewed candidates

N/A

Rumors

49ers VP of player personnel Adam Peters and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly have been linked to the vacancy. Kelly's interview will take place Friday.



Detroit Lions (head coach and general manager)

The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn following a Thanksgiving loss in Week 12. Patricia, by all accounts, had lost control of the locker room and it was evident in the team's 13-29-1 record over a little less than three years. Quinn had been with the organization since 2016.

Interviewed candidates

Thomas Dimitroff (GM), former Falcons GM

Kyle O'Brien (GM), Lions VP of player personnel

Lance Newmark (GM), Lions director of player personnel

Rob Lohman (GM), Lions director of player personnel

Louis Riddick (GM), ESPN analyst

Rick Smith (GM), former Texans GM

Scott Pioli (GM), former Chiefs GM

George Paton (GM), Vikings assistant GM

Brad Holmes (GM), Rams scouting director

Marvin Lewis (HC), former Bengals head coach

Eric Bieniemy (HC), Chiefs offensive coordinator

Darrell Bevell (HC), Lions interim head coach

Robert Saleh (HC), 49ers defensive coordinator

Rumors

Houston Texans (head coach and general manager )

Houston did not wait long to can head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. After the team's 0-4 start, ownership pulled the rip cord on its leadership. It was evident that the team had motioned into reverse following some questionable personnel decisions, including the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Texans' search for a new general manager came to a swift end when they hired Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio to a six-year deal.

Interviewed candidates

Jim Caldwell (HC), former Lions head coach

Marvin Lewis (HC), former Bengals head coach

Joe Brady (HC), Panthers offensive coordinator

Matt Bazirgan (GM), Texans director of player personnel

Louis Riddick (GM), ESPN analyst

Trent Kirchner (GM), Seahawks VP of player personnel

Omar Khan (GM), Steelers VP of football & business administration

Nick Caserio (GM), Patriots director of player personnel HIRED

Rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars (head coach and general manager)

On Monday morning after Week 17, head coach Doug Marrone was informed of his employment termination. The team compiled a 2-14 record en route to rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. General manager Dave Caldwell had already been fired in 2020.

Interviewed candidates

Jerry Reese (GM), former Giants GM

Louis Riddick (GM), ESPN analyst

Rumors

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is expected to be at the top of list of resumes for Jacksonville and reports have suggested that he has already begun constructing a potential coaching staff. If Meyer removes himself from the equation, Meyer's successor in Columbus, Ryan Day, could become a candidate.

Jacksonville has either requested to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith or intend to do so in the near future.

The Jaguars have interviews scheduled with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Wednesday), Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris (Thursday) and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (Saturday).

Jacksonville intends to interview former Browns general manager Ray Farmer.

Los Angeles Chargers (head coach)

Los Angeles made the decision to part ways with head coach Anthony Lynn Monday. The Chargers did not want to be any further behind the curve when it comes to securing time with top prospects. Lynn had been with the organization for four seasons but failed to accomplish what the organization had envisioned.

Interviewed candidates

N/A

Rumors

The Jets made the decision to move on from head coach Adam Gase after two seasons. The team compiled a 9-23 record during that time frame. The former Dolphins head coach is now looking for new employment. New York has retained general manager Joe Douglas, who just finished his first season with the team, for the time being.

Interviewed candidates

N/A

Rumors

After essentially spending the past year without a general manager, Washington intends to fill the role this offseason, according to various reports. Head coach Ron Rivera has had a lot of control over the direction of the organization and one would expect him to be heavily involved with the search.

Interviewed candidates

N/A

Rumors