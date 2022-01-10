With the 2021 NFL regular season over, several teams on the outside looking in at the playoffs are eyeing new head coaches. Some teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and New York Giants have already made changes at general manager as well. It's about to get wild.
It's time to spin the coaching carousel. Below, we will track all of the head coaching candidates, general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview. As of now, the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Bears and Vikings are searching for head coaches.
Chicago Bears, head coach
- Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (ESPN's Dan Graziano)
Denver Broncos, head coach
- Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Mike Klis of 9News)
- Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach
- University of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien (John Reid of The Florida Times Union)
- Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (NFL.com)
- Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (NFL.com)
- Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (NFL.com)
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL.com)
- Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (NFL.com)
- Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (NFL.com)
- Doug Caldwell (Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union)
- Doug Pederson (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
Miami Dolphins, head coach
TBA
Minnesota Vikings, head coach
TBA
Chicago Bears, general manager
TBA
Minnesota Vikings, general manager
TBA
New York Giants, general manager
- Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)
- Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)
- Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)
- Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)