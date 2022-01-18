With the 2021 NFL regular season over, several teams on the outside looking in at the playoffs are eyeing new head coaches. Some teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and New York Giants have already made changes at general manager as well. And on Monday, the Raiders relieved Mike Mayock of his duties. It's about to get wild.
It's time to spin the coaching carousel. Below, we will track all of the head coaching candidates, general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview. As of now, the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Bears, Vikings and Giants are searching for head coaches.
Chicago Bears, head coach
- Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (ESPN's Dan Graziano)
- Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores (Bears announced)
- Former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
Denver Broncos, head coach
- Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Mike Klis of 9News)
- Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (Mike Klis of 9News)
- Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Packers QB coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson (CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora)
- Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Albert Breer of the MMQB)
Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach
- University of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien (John Reid of The Florida Times Union)
- Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (NFL.com)
- Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (NFL.com)
- Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (NFL.com)
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL.com)
- Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (NFL.com)
- Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (NFL.com)
- Former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell (Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union)
- Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
Miami Dolphins, head coach
- Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer)
- Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Rams running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
Houston Texans, head coach
- Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores (Texans announced)
- Florida Atlantic University special assistant Hines Ward (Texans announced)
- Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi (Texans announced)
Minnesota Vikings, head coach
- Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (Albert Breer of the MMQB)
- Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell (ESPN's Jeremy Fowler)
- 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (NFL Media's Peter Schrager)
New York Giants, head coach
- TBD
Las Vegas Raiders, head coach
- Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
Las Vegas Raiders, general manager
- TBD
Chicago Bears, general manager
- Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (ESPN's Jake Trotter)
- Browns VP of player personnel Glenn Cook (ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin)
- Colts VP of player personnel Ed Dodds (ESPN's Jeremy Fowler)
- Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland (Bears announced)
- Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Steelers VP of football and business administration Omar Khan (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Patriots senior consultant Eliot Wolf (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Albert Breer of the MMQB)
- Former Texans GM Rick Smith (Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune)
- Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Dolphins senior personnel executive/former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie (Albert Breer of the MMQB)
Minnesota Vikings, general manager
- Browns VP of player personnel Glenn Cook (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)
- Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown (ESPN's Courtney Cronin)
New York Giants, general manager
- Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)
- Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)
- Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)
- Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)
- Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson (Fox Sports' Peter Schrager)
- 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Fox Sports' Peter Schrager)
- 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Fox Sports' Peter Schrager)
- Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)
- Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News)