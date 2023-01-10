More than half of the NFL has reached the beginning of the offseason with the regular season coming to a close Sunday. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator.
All of the NFL firings can be found here. Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.
Arizona Cardinals, head coach
- N/A
Arizona Cardinals, general manager
- Adrian Wilson, Cardinals vice president of pro personnel (NFL Media)
- Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel (NFL Media)
- Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel (MMQB)
- Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager (CBS Sports)
- Ran Carthon, 49ers director of player personnel (ESPN)
- Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager (ESPN)
- Jerry Reese, former Giants general manager (NFL Media)
Atlanta Falcons, defensive coordinator
- N/A
Carolina Panthers, head coach:
- Jim Caldwell, former Lions and Colts head coach (CBS Sports)
- Steve Wilks, Panthers interim head coach (CBS Sports)
- Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Ken Dorsey, Bills offensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Frank Reich, former Colts head coach (NFL Media)
Cleveland Browns, defensive coordinator:
- Brian Flores, Steelers linebackers backers coach and former Dolphins head coach (CBS Sports)
- Jerod Mayo, Patriots inside linebackers coach (CBS Sports)
- Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach for defense (NFL Media)
- Jim Schwartz, Titans senior defensive assistant (MMQB)
Denver Broncos, head coach
- Demeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Jim Harbaugh, Michigan head coach and former 49ers head coach (CBS Sports)
- Sean Payton, former Saints head coach (CBS Sports)
- Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
Houston Texans, head coach
- Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Jonathan Gannon, Eagles defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
Indianapolis Colts, head coach
- Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator
- N/A
Tennessee Titans, general manager
- Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel (NFL Media)
- Malik Boyd, Bills senior director of pro personnel (CBS Sports)
- Glenn Cook, Browns assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel (CBS Sports)
- Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager (CBS Sports)
- Ryan Cowden, Titans vice president of player personnel (CBS Sports)
- Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel (CBS Sports)
- Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager (CBS Sports)
- Ran Carthon, 49ers director of player personnel (CBS Sports)
Tennessee Titans, offensive coordinator
- N/A
Washington Commanders, offensive coordinator
- N/A