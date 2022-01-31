The head coach and general manager hiring cycle is in full swing with Super Bowl LVI now set. After landing their new general manager in Dave Ziegler out of New England, the Las Vegas Raiders grabbed another former member of the Patriots, hiring offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be their new head coach.

McDaniels is the fourth new coach hired out of nine openings. The New York Giants also just recently found their new coach from Buffalo in Brian Daboll. The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears were the first teams to strike, with the Broncos hiring former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the Bears locking in on former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. That leaves the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings as the teams left searching for head coaches. The latest reports are that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Vikings are talking about a return to the NFL and former Dolphins coach Brian Flores will meet with the Saints to discuss their vacancy.

It's time to spin the coaching and front office carousel. Below, we will track all of the head coaching candidates, general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach

Miami Dolphins, head coach

Houston Texans, head coach

Minnesota Vikings, head coach

New York Giants, head coach: HIRED Brian Daboll (Bills OC)

Las Vegas Raiders, head coach: HIRED Josh McDaniels (Patriots OC)

New Orleans Saints, head coach

Las Vegas Raiders, general manager: HIRED Dave Ziegler (Patriots director of player personnel)

New York Giants, general manager: HIRED Joe Schoen (Bills assistant GM)



Pittsburgh Steelers, general manager: TBD