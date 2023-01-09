More than half of the NFL has reached the beginning of the offseason with the regular season coming to a close Sunday. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator.
All of the NFL firings can be found here. Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.
Arizona Cardinals, head coach
- N/A
Arizona Cardinals, general manager
- Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager (CBS Sports)
- Ran Carthon, 49ers director of player personnel (ESPN)
- Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager (ESPN)
Atlanta Falcons, defensive coordinator
- N/A
Carolina Panthers, head coach:
- Jim Caldwell, former Lions and Colts head coach (per NFL Media)
- Steve Wilks, Panthers interim head coach (per NFL media)
Cleveland Browns, defensive coordinator:
- Brian Flores, Steelers linebackers backers coach and former Dolphins head coach (CBS Sports)
- Jerod Mayo, Patriots inside linebackers coach (CBS Sports)
- Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach for defense (per NFL Media)
- Jim Schwartz, Titans senior defensive assistant (per MMQB)
Denver Broncos, head coach
- Demeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Jim Harbaugh, Michigan head coach and former 49ers head coach (CBS Sports)
- Sean Payton, former Saints head coach (CBS Sports)
- Ejiro Evera, Broncos defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
Houston Texans, head coach
- Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Jonathan Gannon, Eagles defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator (ESPN)
Indianapolis Colts, head coach
- N/A
Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator
- N/A
Tennessee Titans, general manager
- Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel (NFL Media)
- Malik Boyd, Bills senior director of pro personnel (CBS Sports)
- Glenn Cook, Browns assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel (CBS Sports)
- Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager (CBS Sports)
- Ryan Cowden, Titans vice president of player personnel (CBS Sports)
- Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel (CBS Sports)
- Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager (CBS Sports)
- Ran Carthon, 49ers director of player personnel (CBS Sports)