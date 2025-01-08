NFL head coach, GM firings, interviews: Live updates, latest news as Raiders part ways with Antonio Pierce
There are currently six head-coach openings and many viable candidates
The NFL regular season wrapped up, but that just means plenty of teams are officially kicking off their offseason. And several of the struggling ones are beginning with massive changes up top, specifically at the head coach position. The New England Patriots got the ball rolling with their dismissal of first-year coach Jerod Mayo on Sunday, not long after the Pats finished their 2024 campaign with a 4-13 record.
The Jaguars wasted little time on Monday morning by firing Doug Pederson, but retaining GM Trent Baalke.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Raiders let Antonio Pierce go, but Las Vegas did hold on to GM Tom Telesco.
Other clubs got a head start on rebuilds, with the Chicago Bears firing Matt Eberflus, the New Orleans Saints firing Dennis Allen and the New York Jets firing Robert Saleh earlier this season. Each of those franchises has since been linked to notable candidates, including ex-head coaches like Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera.
Which big names could be next to go? Which teams are poised to consider sweeping overhauls of their own? We've got you covered here with all the latest rumors and reports regarding coaching changes:
Bears plan to interview Pete Carroll for head coach vacancy
Chicago is planning to sit down with Carroll, the only coach to win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, for an interview on Thursday.
Cowboys block Bears' attempt to interview Mike McCarthy
Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones claimed he was unsure he wanted to make a coaching change, and he backed those words up by preventing Chicago from chatting with McCarthy.
Patriots plan to interview Mike Vrabel on Thursday
The former New England linebacker and Tennessee Titans head coach is a front runner for the vacancy. After fulfilling the Rooney Rule, New England can now hire a new head coach at any time.
Raiders fire HC Pierce, keep GM Telesco
Las Vegas played better toward the end of the season, but Pierce was still fired on Tuesday after one full season as head coach. Telesco was retained as the Raiders begin the search for another head coach.
Jets request interview with Darren Rizzi
The Jets requested an interview with Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi. He went 3-4 as a head coach, after taking over for Dennis Allen, who was fired during the 2024 season.
Jets complete their interview with Rex Ryan
Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan has completed his interview with the team.
Patriots interview Pep Hamilton
The Patriots interviewed longtime NFL assistant coach Pep Hamilton, per NFL Media. He most recently was the Texans offensive coordinator in 2022.
Brian Flores will take every interview requested
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be a top candidate for head coaching positions around the league and he plans to take every interview requested. He noted that he would have interest in the Patriots vacancy, but hasn't heard from the team.
Patriots to interview Byron Leftwich
The Patriots continue to create their list of candidates for the vacant head coaching position. CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms New England will interview former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who last coached in the league in 2022.
Patrick Graham interviewing for multiple positions
Raiders defensive coordinator is interviewing with the Jaguars for their head coaching position, but could also land as a DC with another team. The Bengals plan to interview Graham on Tuesday, per NFL Media.
Cincinnati fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo after six seasons, following the Bengals failure to make the playoffs.
Bears request interview with Joe Brady
The Bears requested an interview with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, per ESPN. Brady was the interim OC in 2023 before taking over the job in 2024.
Jaguars HC interview requests
Jacksonville announced the candidates they've requested to interview for their vacant head coach position:
Jaguars to interview Aaron Glenn
Lions defensive coordinator will begin his interviews this week, including one with the Jaguars. The interviews will be virtual.
Titans part ways with GM Ran Carthon
Jaguars request to speak with Buccaneers OC Liam Coen, per report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is expected to be a legitimate head coaching candidate this offseason, and he has now received his first interview request. This one from the Jaguars, per NFL Media.
Jaguars request permission to speak with Ben Johnson, per report
The Jaguars are interested in the top offensive mind available this offseason, as NFL Media reports they have requested to speak with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears are also interested in him.
Johnson has an interview window from Thursday to Saturday, which is all virtual.
Mike Vrabel to interview with Bears on Wednesday, per report
Vrabel is expected to be one of the favorites to land a coaching job this offseason, and he's already a popular candidate. The Boston Herald reports that the Chicago Bears will interview Vrabel for their opening on Wednesday.
There are a couple of former Titans on roster that Vrabel is familiar with, such as Kevin Byard and DeMarcus Walker. Walker explained how Vrabel would handle Chicago's locker room earlier this week:
"A lot of bull— is going to be cut out," Walker said. "I'm sorry, but that's true. Discipline will be laid right down from the first day. A lot of those small things that we were doing and got away with, that won't happen. Just from my personal experience."
The Bears have also reportedly requested to speak with both Lions coordinators (Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn) as well as Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.
Colts dismiss Bradley
Bears request interviews with Brian Flores, Arthur Smith
Chicago requested head coaching interviews with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Mike Vrabel will be a top candidate for Patriots HC
The Patriots just fired Jerod Mayo, who once played for the team, and are now turning their interests on another former New England defensive player: Mike Vrabel. CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones says former Tennessee Titans Mike Vrabel will be a top candidate to return to the team he won three Super Bowls with. Vrabel is loved by owner Robert Kraft, who inducted him into the Patriots Hall of Fame while Vrabel was still with the Titans, and Jones says it wouldn't be a surprise if the two reunited.
Jones also notes that former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also make a return as the OC.
Saints HC search update:
The Saints have requested interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi, who took over for Dennis Allen, will also be interviewed.
Bears request to interview Mike McCarthy, Todd Monken
If McCarthy isn't retained in Dallas, maybe he could coach Caleb Williams in Chicago. According to ESPN, the Bears asked permission to interview Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, and are awaiting Dallas' response to the request.
NFL Media also reports the Bears would like to talk to Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Keep an eye on the Titans
Just because we are deep into 'Black Monday' doesn't mean everyone is safe now. First-year Titans head coach Brian Callahan will probably get another season, as he held his end-of-season press conference this afternoon, but what about general manager Ran Carthon? The Titans just tied a franchise record with 14 losses following his free-agency spending spree, so changes are on the table.
Jaguars owner speaks on HC opening
The Jags are bringing back general manager Trent Baalke, but Shad Khan doesn't think that will affect their ability to hire their coach of choice.
Antonio Pierce gives an update on his future with the Raiders
When asked if he will be back in 2025, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce says he hasn't "heard anything different."
Las Vegas went 4-13 this season, Pierce's first full year in the job. He went 5-4 as the interim head coach last season.
More Jets news:
The Jets continue to add to their long list of options for their head coach and general manager positions.
Panthers bringing back their defensive coordinator
Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced that Ejiro Evero will be back with the team in 2025 as the defensive coordinator. Changes could still be coming in Carolina.
Patriots request interviews for head coach spot
With Jerod Mayo out after a year as the head coach, the Patriots are looking to fill the spot. They've have requested an interview with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, per NFL Media.
-
6:50
Cowboys Deny Bears Request To Interview HC Mike McCarthy
-
3:40
NFL News & Notes: Raiders Fire HC Antonio Pierce After 4-13 Season
-
1:26
NFL News & Notes: Best Available Head Coaches For Teams In Need
-
3:58
Vikings-Rams Wild Card Preview: Differences Between Vikings And Rams Since Last Meeting
-
3:30
Vikings-Rams Wild Card Preview: How Will Sam Darnold Play In His First Playoff Game?
-
2:54
Vikings-Rams Wild Card Preview: Key To Win For Vikings And Rams
-
2:44
Vikings-Rams Wild Card Preview: Vikings at Rams Game Pick
-
8:26
Breaking News: Raiders Fire HC Antonio Pierce
-
5:07
Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon After 2 Seasons
-
3:18
Report: Mike Vrabel Set To Interview With Bears And Patriots This Week
-
4:19
Jaguars Release Interview Requests For Head Coach Vacancy
-
3:12
Wild Card Picks: Vikings at Rams
-
1:06
Kyle Long's NFL Playoff Bracket: NFC Championship
-
1:40
Kyle Long's NFL Playoff Bracket: Super Bowl Winner
-
3:08
Kyle Long's NFL Playoff Bracket: AFC Divisional Round
-
3:00
Best Bet For Wild Card Weekend
-
0:59
Kyle Long's NFL Playoff Bracket: AFC Championship
-
1:51
Kyle Long's NFL Playoff Bracket: NFC Divisional Round
-
2:41
Wild Card Picks: Commanders at Buccaneers
-
3:35
Wild Card Picks: Packers at Eagles