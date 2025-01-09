NFL head coach, GM firings today: Live updates, latest news as Raiders part ways with GM Tom Telesco

Jets complete GM interview with Ray Farmer
The Jets completed their interview with Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer for the open GM job.
The NFL regular season wrapped up on Sunday and the playoffs begin on Saturday, but that just means plenty of teams are officially kicking off their offseason. And several of the struggling ones are beginning with massive changes up top, specifically at the head coach position. The New England Patriots got the ball rolling with their dismissal of first-year coach Jerod Mayo on Sunday, not long after the Pats finished their 2024 campaign with a 4-13 record.
The Jaguars wasted little time on Monday morning by firing Doug Pederson, but retaining GM Trent Baalke. On Tuesday afternoon, the Raiders let Antonio Pierce go, but waited until Thursday to fire general manager Tom Telesco.
Other clubs got a head start on rebuilds, with the Chicago Bears firing Matt Eberflus, the New Orleans Saints firing Dennis Allen and the New York Jets firing Robert Saleh earlier this season. Each of those franchises has since been linked to notable candidates, including ex-head coaches like Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera.
Which big names could be next to go? Which teams are poised to consider sweeping overhauls of their own? We've got you covered here with all the latest rumors and reports regarding coaching changes:
Two days after moving on from head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders make another big move, firing general manager Tom Telesco after one year in the job. The Raiders once again clean house and will have two major roles to fill this offseason.
Lions defensive coordinator is a popular option for head coaching roles this season. With the Patriots requesting an interview, he now has a request from all six teams with openings.
The Jets are interviewing Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.
The Raiders are interested in former Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury received interview requests from the Bears and Saints. Kingsbury did note that he is happy where he is and when asked if he wanted to be a head coach again, he said, "At some point. We'll see how everything plays out, but I'm very happy here."
Kingsbury was the head coach of the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022, before becoming the senior offensive analyst for USC in 2023.
Dolphins' DC Anthony Weaver has formally interviewed for the Bears' HC position. He has already interviewed for the Saints' vacant position.
The Titans have requested to speak with Matt Berry, a longtime Seahawks employee who has been instrumental to the team's success over the past 15-plus years.
Jacksonville becomes the third team to request to speak to the Chiefs' DC, joining the Jets and Raiders.
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson plans to interview with the:
All interviews will be virtual.
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is scheduled to interview with the Patriots on Friday.
The Jets plan to interview Lions executive Chris Spielman for their vacant GM spot. Rick Spielman, Chris' brother, is part of New York's search.
The Jets head coach search continues and their latest request is with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The four-time Super Bowl champion has been in K.C. since 2019 and worked for numerous teams in the league prior.
The Titans requested permission to interview Ed Dodds, Colts assistant general manager, for their vacant spot. Dodds has held this position with the Colts since 2018.
The Titans are beginning their search for their next general manager, after firing Ran Carthon on Tuesday. Tennessee requested permission to interview Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray.
Chicago is planning to sit down with Carroll, the only coach to win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, for an interview on Thursday.
Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones claimed he was unsure he wanted to make a coaching change, and he backed those words up by preventing Chicago from chatting with McCarthy.
The former New England linebacker and Tennessee Titans head coach is a front runner for the vacancy. After fulfilling the Rooney Rule, New England can now hire a new head coach at any time.
Las Vegas played better toward the end of the season, but Pierce was still fired on Tuesday after one full season as head coach. Telesco was retained as the Raiders begin the search for another head coach.
The Jets requested an interview with Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi. He went 3-4 as a head coach, after taking over for Dennis Allen, who was fired during the 2024 season.
Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan has completed his interview with the team.
The Patriots interviewed longtime NFL assistant coach Pep Hamilton, per NFL Media. He most recently was the Texans offensive coordinator in 2022.
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be a top candidate for head coaching positions around the league and he plans to take every interview requested. He noted that he would have interest in the Patriots vacancy, but hasn't heard from the team.
The Patriots continue to create their list of candidates for the vacant head coaching position. CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms New England will interview former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who last coached in the league in 2022.
Raiders defensive coordinator is interviewing with the Jaguars for their head coaching position, but could also land as a DC with another team. The Bengals plan to interview Graham on Tuesday, per NFL Media.
Cincinnati fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo after six seasons, following the Bengals failure to make the playoffs.
The Bears requested an interview with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, per ESPN. Brady was the interim OC in 2023 before taking over the job in 2024.
Jacksonville announced the candidates they've requested to interview for their vacant head coach position:
Lions defensive coordinator will begin his interviews this week, including one with the Jaguars. The interviews will be virtual.