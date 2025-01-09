NFL head coach, GM firings today: Live updates, latest news as Raiders part ways with GM Tom Telesco

The NFL regular season wrapped up on Sunday and the playoffs begin on Saturday, but that just means plenty of teams are officially kicking off their offseason. And several of the struggling ones are beginning with massive changes up top, specifically at the head coach position. The New England Patriots got the ball rolling with their dismissal of first-year coach Jerod Mayo on Sunday, not long after the Pats finished their 2024 campaign with a 4-13 record.

The Jaguars wasted little time on Monday morning by firing Doug Pederson, but retaining GM Trent Baalke. On Tuesday afternoon, the Raiders let Antonio Pierce go, but waited until Thursday to fire general manager Tom Telesco.

Other clubs got a head start on rebuilds, with the Chicago Bears firing Matt Eberflus, the New Orleans Saints firing Dennis Allen and the New York Jets firing Robert Saleh earlier this season. Each of those franchises has since been linked to notable candidates, including ex-head coaches like Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera.

Which big names could be next to go? Which teams are poised to consider sweeping overhauls of their own? We've got you covered here with all the latest rumors and reports regarding coaching changes: