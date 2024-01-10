With the NFL regular season behind us, it is time for teams to begin preparing for next season. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator.

Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

Seattle Seahawks, head coach

In a shocking move, Pete Carroll is out as Seahawks head coach, according to CBS Sports senior NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Carroll, the oldest coach in the NFL, signed a five-year contract extension in 2020. He finishes his career in Seattle with a regular-season record of 137-89-1 over 14 seasons. According to Seahawks chair Jody Allen, the team and Carroll mutually agree that he would transition into an advisory role moving forward.

Tennessee Titans, head coach

The Titans fired Mike Vrabel after six seasons in Tennessee. The Titans are coming off back-to-back losing seasons and finished 6-11 and in last place in the AFC South. Vrabel reached the postseason in three of his first four seasons, winning back-to-back division titles in 2020 and 2021. He reached the AFC title game in 2019 and compiled a 54-45 overall record. Here are the candidates the Titans have requested to interview:

Aaron Glenn, Lions DC (ESPN)

Atlanta Falcons, head coach

The Falcons parted ways with Arthur Smith after three losing seasons. The season-ending defeat to New Orleans capped Atlanta's third consecutive 7-10 season under Smith, who was hired away from the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2021 campaign.

Carolina Panthers, head coach

After replacing Matt Rhule as the head coach in Carolina, Frank Reich lasted less than one full season with the Panthers. Owner David Tepper pulled the plug on the union after the team opened the season with a 1-10 record. Special teams coach Chris Tabor was promoted to the interim. Here are the candidates the Panthers have requested to interview:

Las Vegas Raiders, head coach

Josh McDaniels' second tenure as head coach ended much like the first. A decorated assistant with Bill Belichick, McDaniels lasted two years in Las Vegas compiling a 9-16 record. Owner Mark Davis made the change on Halloween. Former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce was promoted in the interim.

Los Angeles Chargers, head coach

Former head coach Brandon Staley accumulated a 24-25 record, including 0-1 in the postseason in his two-plus seasons as head coach of the Chargers. Ownership elected to make a change Dec. 15 after the team started 5-9. Assistant coach Giff Smith was promoted in the interim. Here are the candidates the Chargers have requested to interview:

Washington Commanders, head coach

Ron Rivera went 26-40-1 over four seasons as Washington's head man, but he was dismissed the day after the Commanders' Week 18 loss to Dallas, setting the stage for a sweeping offseason overhaul under a new ownership group led by Josh Harris.

Here's a look at who the Commanders have requested to interview:

General managers/head of football operations

Las Vegas Raiders, GM

Dave Ziegler had filled a variety of roles in New England over nine years prior to trailing Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas. Ziegler spent two seasons with the Raiders but placing the organization in the hands of veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo set the course for a disappointing final season. Champ Kelly is serving as the interim general manager. Here are the candidates the Raiders have requested to interview:

Carolina Panthers, GM

The Panthers fired general manager Scott Fitterer Monday, two months after the franchise dismissed Frank Reich as head coach. Here are all the general manager interview candidates the Panthers asked for permission to interview, per the team.

Brandon Brown, Giants assistant general manager

Ed Dodds, Colts assistant general manager

Mike Greenberg, Buccaneers assistant general manager

Alec Halaby, Eagles assistant general manager

Khai Harley, Saints vice president of football administration

Champ Kelly, Raiders interim general manager

Nick Matteo, Ravens vice president of football administration

Brandt Tilis, Chiefs vice president of football operations

Dan Morgan, Panthers assistant GM

Mike Disner, Lions COO



Los Angeles Chargers, GM

In addition to parting ways with head coach Brandon Staley, they moved on from general manager Tom Telesco, who had served in the role for nearly 11 full seasons. He was with the organization through the move from San Diego. JoJo Wooden was named interim general manager.

Washington Commanders, head of football operations

On Monday, the Commanders announced the hiring of ex-Warriors GM Bob Myers and ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman to help find a new head coach and head of football operations. Here are the candidates they have already requested to interview for the position of head of football operations: