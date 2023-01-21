More than half of the NFL has reached the beginning of the offseason with the regular season coming to a close Sunday. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator.

All of the NFL firings can be found here. Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

Arizona Cardinals, head coach

Arizona Cardinals, general manager: HIRED Monti Ossenfort

Adrian Wilson, Cardinals vice president of pro personnel ( NFL Media )



Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel ( NFL Media )

Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager ( CBS Sports )



Ran Carthon, 49ers director of player personnel ( ESPN )

Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager ( ESPN )

Jerry Reese, former Giants general manager ( NFL Media )

Joe Hortiz, Ravens director of player personnel ( NFL Media )

Atlanta Falcons, defensive coordinator

Vic Fangio, Eagles defensive consultant (NFL Media)

Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach (NFL Media)



Baltimore Ravens, offensive coordinator

Zac Robinson, Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach (NFL Media)

Carolina Panthers, head coach

Cleveland Browns, defensive coordinator: HIRED Jim Schwartz (Titans senior defensive assistant)

Brian Flores, Steelers linebackers backers coach and former Dolphins head coach ( CBS Sports )

Dolphins Jerod Mayo , Patriots inside linebackers coach ( CBS Sports )

Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach for defense ( NFL Media )

Denver Broncos, head coach

Houston Texans, head coach

Indianapolis Colts, head coach

Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator

Los Angeles Chargers, offensive coordinator

Zac Robinson, Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach (NFL Media)

Tennessee Titans, general manager: HIRING Ran Carthon (49ers' director of player personnel)

Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel ( NFL Media )



Malik Boyd, Bills senior director of pro personnel ( CBS Sports )

Glenn Cook, Browns assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel ( CBS Sports )

Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager ( CBS Sports )

Bears Ryan Cowden, Titans vice president of player personnel ( CBS Sports )

Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager ( CBS Sports )

Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel ( CBS Sports )



Miami Dolphins, defensive coordinator

Minnesota Vikings, defensive coordinator

New England Patriots, offensive coordinator

Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator (NFL Media)



New York Jets, offensive coordinator

Nathaniel Hackett, fired Broncos head coach (ESPN)

Tennessee Titans, offensive coordinator

Washington Commanders, offensive coordinator