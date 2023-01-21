More than half of the NFL has reached the beginning of the offseason with the regular season coming to a close Sunday. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator.
All of the NFL firings can be found here. Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.
Arizona Cardinals, head coach
- Vance Joseph, Cardinals defensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Sean Payton, former Saints coach (NFL Media)
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator (The Athletic)
- Brian Flores, Steelers linebackers coach and former Dolphins head coach (NFL Media)
- Frank Reich, former Colts head coach (ESPN)
- Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
Arizona Cardinals, general manager: HIRED Monti Ossenfort (Titans director of player personnel)
Adrian Wilson, Cardinals vice president of pro personnel ( NFL Media ) Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel ( NFL Media ) Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager ( CBS Sports ) Ran Carthon, 49ers director of player personnel ( ESPN ) Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager ( ESPN ) Jerry Reese, former Giants general manager ( NFL Media ) Joe Hortiz, Ravens director of player personnel ( NFL Media )
Atlanta Falcons, defensive coordinator
- Vic Fangio, Eagles defensive consultant (NFL Media)
- Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach (NFL Media)
Baltimore Ravens, offensive coordinator
- Zac Robinson, Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach (NFL Media)
Carolina Panthers, head coach
- Jim Caldwell, former Lions and Colts head coach (CBS Sports)
- Steve Wilks, Panthers interim head coach (CBS Sports)
- Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Ken Dorsey, Bills offensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Frank Reich, former Colts head coach (NFL Media)
- Kellen Moore, Cowboys offensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Jerod Mayo, Patriots linebackers coach (NFL Media)
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator (ESPN)
Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator ( CBS Sports )
Cleveland Browns, defensive coordinator: HIRED Jim Schwartz (Titans senior defensive assistant)
Brian Flores, Steelers linebackers backers coach and formerDolphins head coach ( CBS Sports )
- Jerod Mayo
, Patriots inside linebackers coach ( CBS Sports ) Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach for defense ( NFL Media )
Denver Broncos, head coach
- Sean Payton, former Saints head coach (CBS Sports)
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Jim Harbaugh, Michigan head coach and former 49ers head coach (CBS Sports)
- Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- David Shaw, former Stanford head coach (ESPN)
Houston Texans, head coach
- Sean Payton, former Saints coach (Fox Sports)
Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator ( CBS Sports )
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Jonathan Gannon, Eagles defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Thomas Brown, Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach (NFL Media)
Indianapolis Colts, head coach
- Bubba Ventrone, Colts special teams coordinator (Colts)
- Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator (ESPN)
Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator ( ESPN )
- Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator (Jim Irsay)
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator -- interview request (ESPN)
- Ken Dorsey, Bills offensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Jeff Saturday, Colts interim head coach (Colts)
- Brian Callahan, Bengals offensive coordinator (CBS Sports)
- Rich Bisaccia, Packers special teams coordinator (Colts)
Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator
- N/A
Los Angeles Chargers, offensive coordinator
- Zac Robinson, Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach (NFL Media)
Tennessee Titans, general manager: HIRING Ran Carthon (49ers' director of player personnel)
Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel ( NFL Media ) Malik Boyd, Bills senior director of pro personnel ( CBS Sports ) Glenn Cook, Browns assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel ( CBS Sports ) Ian Cunningham,Bears assistant general manager ( CBS Sports ) Ryan Cowden, Titans vice president of player personnel ( CBS Sports ) Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager ( CBS Sports ) Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel ( CBS Sports )
Miami Dolphins, defensive coordinator
N/A
Minnesota Vikings, defensive coordinator
New England Patriots, offensive coordinator
- Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator (NFL Media)
New York Jets, offensive coordinator
- Nathaniel Hackett, fired Broncos head coach (ESPN)
Tennessee Titans, offensive coordinator
- N/A
Washington Commanders, offensive coordinator
- N/A