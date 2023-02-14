With the Super Bowl behind us, it's time for teams to begin preparing for next season. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator.

All of the NFL firings can be found here. Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

Arizona Cardinals, general manager: HIRED Monti Ossenfort

Adrian Wilson, Cardinals vice president of pro personnel ( NFL Media )



Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel ( NFL Media )

Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager ( CBS Sports )



Ran Carthon, 49ers director of player personnel ( ESPN )

Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager ( ESPN )

Jerry Reese, former Giants general manager ( NFL Media )

Joe Hortiz, Ravens director of player personnel ( NFL Media )

Vic Fangio, Eagles defensive consultant ( NFL Media )

Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach ( NFL Media )



Al Holcomb, Panthers interim defensive coordinator ( NFL Media )



Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator ( NFL Media )



Baltimore Ravens, offensive coordinator: HIRED Todd Monken

Carolina Panthers, defensive coordinator: HIRED Ejiro Evero (former Broncos defensive coordinator)

Kris Richard, Saints defensive backs coach ( NFL Media )

Ejiro Evero, former Broncos defensive coordinator (interview requested) (NFL Media)

Carolina Panthers, offensive coordinator

TBD

Cleveland Browns, defensive coordinator: HIRED Jim Schwartz (former Titans senior defensive assistant)

Brian Flores, Steelers linebackers backers coach and former Dolphins head coach ( CBS Sports )

Jerod Mayo, Patriots inside linebackers coach ( CBS Sports )

Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach for defense ( NFL Media )

Sean Payton, former Saints head coach (CBS Sports)

DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator ( CBS Sports )

Jim Caldwell, former Lions and Colts head coach ( CBS Sports )

Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator ( CBS Sports )

Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator ( CBS Sports )

Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator ( NFL Media )

David Shaw, former Stanford head coach ( ESPN )

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan head coach and former 49ers head coach ( ESPN ) Met with owner to discuss HC position

Houston Texans, offensive coordinator: HIRED Bobby Slowik (former 49ers passing game coordinator)

Indianapolis Colts, head coach: HIRED Shane Steichen

Los Angeles Chargers, offensive coordinator: HIRED Kellen Moore (former Cowboys OC)

Zac Robinson, Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach ( NFL Media )

Greg Olson, Rams senior offensive assistant ( NFL Media )

Luke Steckel, Titans tight ends coach ( NFL Media )

Joe Brady, Bills quarterbacks coach ( NFL Media )

Thomas Brown, Rams assistant head coach ( NFL Media )

Los Angeles Rams, offensive coordinator: HIRED Mike LaFleur

Miami Dolphins, defensive coordinator: HIRED Vic Fangio (former Broncos HC)

Anthony Campanile, Dolphins linebackers coach ( NFL Media )

Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach for defense ( NFL Media )

Kris Richard, Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach ( NFL Media )



Ryan Nielsen, Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach ( Vikings )



Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach for defense ( NFL Media )

Mike Pettine, Vikings assistant head coach ( NFL Media )



Ejiro Evero, former Broncos defensive coordinator ( NFL Media )

New England Patriots, offensive coordinator: HIRED Bill O'Brien

Nick Caley, Patriots tight ends coach ( NFL )

Keenan McCardell, Vikings wide receivers coach (NFL Media )

New York Jets, offensive coordinator: HIRED Nathaniel Hackett

Joe Brady, Bills quarterbacks coach ( NFL Media )

Marcus Brady, former Colts offensive coordinator ( NFL Media )

Nick Caley, Patriots tight ends coach ( NFL Media )

Klint Kubiak, Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach ( NFL Media )

Chad O'Shea, Browns wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator ( NFL Media )

Kevin Patullo, Eagles pass game coordinator ( NFL Media )

San Francisco 49ers, defensive coordinator: HIRED Steve Wilks (former Panthers interim HC)

Steve Wilks, former Panthers interim head coach ( CBS Sports )

Chris Harris, Commanders defensive backs coach ( CBS Sports )

Vic Fangio, Eagles defensive consultant ( CBS Sports )

Tennessee Titans, general manager: HIRED Ran Carthon (49ers' director of player personnel)

Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel (NFL Media)

Malik Boyd, Bills senior director of pro personnel (CBS Sports)

Glenn Cook, Browns assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel (CBS Sports)

Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager (CBS Sports)

Ryan Cowden, Titans vice president of player personnel (CBS Sports)

Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager (CBS Sports)

Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel (CBS Sports)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, offensive coordinator

Jim Bob Cooter, Jaguars pass game coordinator (ESPN)

Shea Tierney, Giants quarterbacks coach (Buccaneers)

Todd Monken, Georgia Tech OC (NFL Media)

Dan Pitcher, Bengals quarterbacks coach (NFL Media)

Dave Canales, Seahawks QB coach (CBS Sports)

Tennessee Titans, offensive coordinator: HIRED Tim Kelly (Titans passing game coordinator)

Washington Commanders, offensive coordinator