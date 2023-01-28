All but four NFL teams have reached the beginning of the offseason with the hunt for the Super Bowl crown continuing on Sunday with the two conference title games. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator.

All of the NFL firings can be found here. Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

Arizona Cardinals, head coach

Arizona Cardinals, general manager: HIRED Monti Ossenfort

Vic Fangio, Eagles defensive consultant ( NFL Media )

Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach ( NFL Media )



Al Holcomb, Panthers interim defensive coordinator ( NFL Media )



Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator ( NFL Media )



Baltimore Ravens, offensive coordinator

Carolina Panthers, head coach: Hired Frank Reich (former Colts head coach)

Carolina Panthers, defensive coordinator

Kris Richard, Saints defensive backs coach (NFL Media)

Carolina Panthers, offensive coordinator

N/A

Cleveland Browns, defensive coordinator: HIRED Jim Schwartz (Titans senior defensive assistant)

Denver Broncos, head coach

Houston Texans, head coach

Indianapolis Colts, head coach

Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator (Colts)

Wink Martindale, Giants defensive coordinator (Colts)

Bubba Ventrone, Colts special teams coordinator (Colts)



Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator (ESPN)

Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator (ESPN) Brought in for a second interview

Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator (NFL Media)



Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator (NFL Media) Brought in for a second interview

Los Angeles Chargers, offensive coordinator

Zac Robinson, Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach (NFL Media)

Greg Olson, Rams senior offensive assistant (NFL Media)

Luke Steckel, Titans tight ends coach (NFL Media)

Joe Brady, Bills quarterbacks coach (NFL Media)

Thomas Brown, Rams assistant head coach (NFL Media)

Los Angeles Rams, offensive coordinator: HIRED Mike LaFleur

Miami Dolphins, defensive coordinator

Anthony Campanile, Dolphins linebackers coach (NFL Media)

Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach for defense (NFL Media)

Vic Fangio, former Broncos head coach (NFL Media)

Kris Richard, Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach (NFL Media)

Minnesota Vikings, defensive coordinator

Ryan Nielsen, Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach (Vikings)



Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach for defense (NFL Media)

Brian Flores, Steelers linebackers coach and former Dolphins head coach (Vikings)

Mike Pettine, Vikings assistant head coach (NFL Media)

New England Patriots, offensive coordinator: HIRED Bill O'Brien

Nick Caley, Patriots tight ends coach ( NFL )

Keenan McCardell, Vikings wide receivers coach (NFL Media )

New York Jets, offensive coordinator: HIRED Nathaniel Hackett

Joe Brady, Bills quarterbacks coach ( NFL Media )

Marcus Brady, former Colts offensive coordinator ( NFL Media )

Nick Caley, Patriots tight ends coach ( NFL Media )

Klint Kubiak, Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach ( NFL Media )

Chad O'Shea, Browns wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator ( NFL Media )

Kevin Patullo, Eagles pass game coordinator ( NFL Media )

Tennessee Titans, general manager: HIRED Ran Carthon (49ers' director of player personnel)

Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel (NFL Media)

Malik Boyd, Bills senior director of pro personnel (CBS Sports)

Glenn Cook, Browns assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel (CBS Sports)

Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager (CBS Sports)

Ryan Cowden, Titans vice president of player personnel (CBS Sports)

Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager (CBS Sports)

Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel (CBS Sports)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, offensive coordinator

Jim Bob Cooter, Jaguars pass game coordinator (ESPN)

Shea Tierney, Giants quarterbacks coach (NFL Media)

Tennessee Titans, offensive coordinator

N/A

Washington Commanders, offensive coordinator