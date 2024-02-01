With the 2023 NFL regular season behind us and most of the 2024 postseason, it is time for teams to begin preparing for next season. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator.

Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

Head coaches

Atlanta Falcons, HIRED Raheem Morris



The Falcons parted ways with Arthur Smith after three losing seasons and now they are set to hire Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris after flirting with the possibility of bringing aboard Bill Belichick.

Carolina Panthers, HIRED Dave Canales

After replacing Matt Rhule as the head coach in Carolina, Frank Reich lasted less than one full season with the Panthers. Now owner David Tepper is staying inside the NFC South and hiring Buccaneers OC Dave Canales.

Los Angeles Chargers: HIRED Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh has agreed to terms to become the Chargers' next head coach, the team announced Wednesday. He will be returning to the NFL after coaching Michigan to a national championship. He replaces former head coach Brandon Staley, who accumulated a 24-25 record, including 0-1 in the postseason in his two-plus seasons as head coach of the Chargers. Harbaugh will be signing a five-year deal with Los Angeles, per ESPN.

Las Vegas Raiders: HIRED Antonio Pierce



The Las Vegas Raiders are sticking with their interim head coach and hiring Antonio Pierce, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Pierce replaced Josh McDaniels and went 5-4 down the stretch in Las Vegas.

In what was rumored to be happening for days, really weeks, Bill Belichick and the Patriots parted ways last Thursday. The next morning, the Patriots executed their succession plan by hiring linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to replace Belichick.

Tennessee Titans: HIRED Brian Callahan

The Titans have their new leading man after firing Mike Vrabel after six seasons in Tennessee. According CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, Tennessee is planning to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as its new head coach. Callahan, who's been in Cincinnati since 2019, will look to turn the Titans around with 2023 second-round QB Will Levis.

Seattle Seahawks, HIRE Mike Macdonald



The Seahawks shocked the NFL when Pete Carroll stepped down as head coach to take an adviser role within the organization. Now the Seahawks have found his replacement, hiring Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new coach. At 36, Macdonald will become the NFL's youngest head coach.

Ron Rivera went 26-40-1 over four seasons as Washington's head man, but he was dismissed the day after the Commanders' Week 18 loss to Dallas, setting the stage for a sweeping offseason overhaul under a new ownership group led by Josh Harris. Here's a look at who the Commanders have requested to interview:

General managers



Carolina Panthers: HIRED Dan Morgan

The team confirmed the hiring of Morgan as the team's new general manager and president of football operations. The former Panthers star linebacker previously held the role of assistant general manager since 2021.

Las Vegas Raiders: HIRED Tom Telesco

After the Raiders hired their new head coach in Antonio Pierce, they locked up their new general manager. Former Chargers GM Tom Telesco beat out finalists Champ Kelly and Ed Dodds for the job.

Washington Commanders: HIRED Adam Peters

CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported that Washington had hired Adam Peters as its new GM.

Los Angeles Chargers

In addition to parting ways with head coach Brandon Staley, they moved on from general manager Tom Telesco, who had served in the role for nearly 11 full seasons. He was with the organization through the move from San Diego. JoJo Wooden was named interim general manager.

New England Patriots

Since Bill Belichick also ran football operations, the Patriots are currently looking for a new GM after replacing Belichick with Jerod Mayo as head coach.