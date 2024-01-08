With the NFL regular season behind us, it is time for teams to begin preparing for next season. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator.

Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

Atlanta Falcons, head coach

The Falcons parted ways with Arthur Smith after three losing seasons. The season-ending defeat to New Orleans capped Atlanta's third consecutive 7-10 season under Smith, who was hired away from the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2021 campaign.

Carolina Panthers, head coach

After replacing Matt Rhule as the head coach in Carolina, Frank Reich lasted less than one full season with the Panthers. Owner David Tepper pulled the plug on the union after the team opened the season with a 1-10 record. Special teams coach Chris Tabor was promoted to the interim.

Las Vegas Raiders, head coach

Josh McDaniels' second tenure as head coach ended much like the first. A decorated assistant with Bill Belichick, McDaniels lasted two years in Las Vegas compiling a 9-16 record. Owner Mark Davis made the change on Halloween. Former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce was promoted in the interim.

Los Angeles Chargers, head coach

Former head coach Brandon Staley accumulated a 24-25 record, including 0-1 in the postseason in his two-plus seasons as head coach of the Chargers. Ownership elected to make a change Dec. 15 after the team started 5-9. Assistant coach Giff Smith was promoted in the interim.

Washington Commanders, head coach

Ron Rivera went 26-40-1 over four seasons as Washington's head man, but he was dismissed the day after the Commanders' Week 18 loss to Dallas, setting the stage for a sweeping offseason overhaul under a new ownership group led by Josh Harris.

Here's a look at who the Commanders have requested to interview:

Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator (NFL Media)

Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator (NFL Media)

Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator (NFL Media)

Anthony Weaver, Ravens associate head coach and defensive line coach (ESPN)

General managers

Las Vegas Raiders, GM

Dave Ziegler had filled a variety of roles in New England over nine years prior to trailing Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas. Ziegler spent two seasons with the Raiders but placing the organization in the hands of veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo set the course for a disappointing final season. Champ Kelly is serving as the interim general manager.

Los Angeles Chargers, GM

In addition to parting ways with head coach Brandon Staley, they moved on from general manager Tom Telesco, who had served in the role for nearly 11 full seasons. He was with the organization through the move from San Diego. JoJo Wooden was named interim general manager.