With just one day of games remaining in the 2024 regular season, it's almost time to move into offseason mode for 18 of the NFL's 32 teams. Realistically, some of them have already done so -- especially those that have made changes at the head coach or general manager positions. And because it's what we do here, we're going to let you know exactly which jobs are open, and who might be up for them.

Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

Chicago Bears, head coach

Chicago fired Matt Eberflus after its Thanksgiving Day clock management debacle against the division rival Lions. Interim head coach Thomas Brown had been doing well as the offensive coordinator, but the team has taken another step backward since he was promoted for the second time during this season. The next Bears coach will get the opportunity to work with Caleb Williams and some talented players on defense, but there is still a need for massive improvement on offense.

New England Patriots, head coach

The Pats won their final regular-season game, costing themselves the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in the process. Less than two hours after the game ended, they fired Jerod Mayo after just one season. He was Bill Belichick's hand-picked successor, and it's safe to say the experiment did not work out as planned.

New Orleans Saints, head coach

New Orleans fired Dennis Allen in early November, after the team's seventh consecutive loss. Former special teams coach Darren Rizzi has been acting as the interim head coach, and the team has actually gone 3-4 with Rizzi at the helm. The Saints, as usual, have a lot of work to do to get cap compliant this offseason, and it seems like they might finally be entering rebuilding mode.

New York Jets, head coach

The Jets brought in their former general manager, Mike Tannenbaum, as well as former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, to assist with their dual general manager and coaching searches. They have already begun conducting interviews for both openings after firing both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas earlier this season.

General managers

New York Jets, GM

The Jets have already begun conducting interviews for both openings after firing both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas earlier this season.