A total of 10 NFL head coaches were fired either during or at the conclusion of the 2025 season. While it's hard to fathom a similar amount of turnover this year, there are already several coaches who may be on the hot seat.

We've ranked 10 NFL head coaches whose job security is either already in jeopardy or is on the verge of getting there. The list includes a former Super Bowl champion, a Super Bowl-winning coordinator, two coaches who recently led their teams to conference championship games and one first-year head coach.

10. Robert Saleh

Seat temp. -- Cool

Saleh knew he was signing up for a rebuild, and so far, the results have followed suit for the winless Titans. Each of Tennessee's last three losses was a one-score game, so Saleh and Co. appear to be heading in the right direction.

Saleh is most likely safe this year, but some wins would make his standing for next year more secure. To do that, the Titans need to get more production from an offense that is currently 31st in the NFL in points scored. If Tennessee's offense doesn't improve, it could certainly lead to a change of coordinators this offseason.

9. Matt LaFleur

Seat temp. -- Cool

LaFleur's recent contract extension, which extends his deal through the 2029 season, is the biggest reason why he isn't ranked higher. The Packers are 2-7 in their last seven games and are 2-2 through the first four games of the 2026 season. Sunday's 17-14 win over the winless Buccaneers came at a cost as linebacker Edgerrin Cooper suffered what is expected to be a season-ending Achilles injury.

Because of his contract, the only way LeFleur's job would actually be in jeopardy at season's end is if the Packers have an epic collapse and there are rumblings that he's lost the locker room.

8. DeMeco Ryans

Seat temp. -- Cool

Unless you're a new coach or have a Super Bowl on your resume, being 0-4 usually means your seat is starting to get warm. Ryans, however, probably isn't there yet for several reasons.

Ryans' Texans have reached the AFC divisional round three straight years. He's the NFL's only coach to win a playoff game each of the last three years. Houston is 0-4, but it finished last season with a 12-5 record after starting 0-3. The Texans play in the AFC's most winnable division, although the 3-1 Jaguars look formidable.

Similar to LaFleur, Ryans should be safe this offseason, barring a truly horrendous campaign. One thing to consider, though, is the development of CJ Stroud and how much the Texans' brass will hold Ryans accountable if Stroud doesn't show enough improvement over the season's final three months.

7. Dan Quinn

Seat temp. -- Room

Quinn's time in D.C. is starting to mimic his time in Atlanta. He led the Falcons to a Super Bowl berth in his second season before things quickly went downhill. Washington came within a game of the Super Bowl in Quinn's first season, but it is just 6-15 since.

Jayden Daniels' injury issues have plagued Washington, but it was 2-5 in games that Daniels played in last season. This season, the Commanders' defense has also been an issue as they are 31st in the league in points allowed.

6. Dan Campbell

Seat temp. -- Room

There's no denying Detroit's downward spiral since Ben Johnson's departure. The Lions are 11-10 since the start of the 2025 season.

Ironically, the Lions' offense has continued to perform at a high level since Johnson left town. The issue has been Detroit's defense, or lack thereof. No team has allowed more points this season than the Lions, who are also 32nd in the league in passing yards allowed, third-down efficiency and red zone efficiency.

Campbell did a masterful job restoring the roar in Detroit, but it's safe to wonder if they'll be able to get back to that point under his watch.

5. Shane Steichen

Seat temp. -- Room

Indianapolis has yet to make the playoffs under Steichen, who is in his fourth season as coach. It's fair to assume his job security will come into question if the Colts miss the playoffs this season. After a 0-2 start, the Colts have rebounded with wins over the Texans and Commanders.

Sunday's game against the Steelers is the type of game Steichen and the Colts need to win if they want to get over the proverbial hump. Last year, Indianapolis came to Pittsburgh with a 7-2 record and lost a winnable game. It finished the season with an 8-9 record.

4. Nick Sirianni

Seat temp. -- Tepid

Sirianni's current situation embodies what it's like to be an NFL head coach, especially in the City of Brotherly Love. Sirianni has fallen out of favor in Philadelphia less than two years after winning a Super Bowl.

Much of Sirianni's success and letdowns in Philadelphia have been tied to the play of Jalen Hurts. Hurts' early success led to Sirianni earning a ring and a contract extension after the 2024 season. Hurts and the offense's struggles, however, may ultimately lead to Sirianni's demise in Philadelphia.

3. Aaron Glenn

Seat temp. -- Tepid

If we only went off team performance, Glenn would definitely be on the hot seat. The Jets have lost three straight games and are 4-17 since the start of the 2025 season, Glenn's first in the Big Apple.

Record aside, it appears that the Jets are content to give Glenn more time to turn things around. He's signed through the 2029 season, and, based on previous comments made by Woody Johnson, it seems that the Jets' owner wants to exude more patience this time around. A horrible season, however, might compel Johnson to make yet another coaching change.

2. Jim Harbaugh

Seat temp. -- Warm

Harbaugh was brought to Los Angeles to help Justin Herbert get to the next level. Instead, the Chargers have had two seasons without a playoff win and are currently 0-4.

Herbert has taken a lot of the blame for the Chargers' current plight. Some of that criticism is warranted, but there's plenty of blame to go around. Herbert has had shaky pass protection, and his receiving corps is underwhelming. He also isn't meshing with Mike McDaniel.

For those who think that Harbaugh's previous success might buy him more time, Chargers owner Dean Spanos infamously fired Marty Schottenheimer after a 14-2 season.

1. Todd Bowles

Seat temp. -- Hot

Following Tampa Bay's latest loss, Bucs Pro Bowl tackle Tristan Wirfs was asked what message he would relay to ownership regarding Bowles.

"No comment," he said. "I love Coach Bowles. Yeah, I don't know."

Wirfs' response basically sums up the situation in Tampa. Players may love Bowles, but the Buccaneers' ongoing struggles are what they are. The Buccaneers are 2-12 in their last 14 games dating back to last season. That ultimately falls on the head coach.

In retrospect, the Buccaneers' offseason was set up for failure. They lost franchise icon Mike Evans after he signed with the 49ers. The Buccaneers then had to deal with the distraction of Baker Mayfield's contract extension, which didn't get done until September. It's a small sample size, but Mayfield has yet to live up to his new contract.

Are all of these issues Bowels' fault? They aren't, but as noted above, a head coach is the person most responsible for the team's record. Heavy lies the crown, after all.