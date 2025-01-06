NFL head-coaching moves, firings: Live updates, latest news as Jaguars dismiss Doug Pederson

There are currently five head-coach openings and many viable candidates

The NFL regular season wrapped up, but that just means plenty of teams are officially kicking off their offseason. And several of the struggling ones are beginning with massive changes up top, specifically at the head coach position. The New England Patriots got the ball rolling with their dismissal of first-year coach Jerod Mayo on Sunday, not long after the Pats finished their 2024 campaign with a 4-13 record.

The Jaguars wasted little time on Monday morning by firing Doug Pederson, but retaining GM Trent Baalke.

Other clubs got a head start on rebuilds, with the Chicago Bears firing Matt Eberflus, the New Orleans Saints firing Dennis Allen and the New York Jets firing Robert Saleh earlier this season. Each of those franchises has since been linked to notable candidates, including ex-head coaches like Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera.

Which big names could be next to go? Which teams are poised to consider sweeping overhauls of their own? We've got you covered here with all the latest rumors and reports regarding coaching changes:

Jaguars request to speak with Buccaneers OC Liam Coen, per report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is expected to be a legitimate head coaching candidate this offseason, and he has now received his first interview request. This one from the Jaguars, per NFL Media

 
Jaguars request permission to speak with Ben Johnson, per report

The Jaguars are interested in the top offensive mind available this offseason, as NFL Media reports they have requested to speak with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears are also interested in him.

Johnson has an interview window from Thursday to Saturday, which is all virtual.

 
Mike Vrabel to interview with Bears on Wednesday, per report

Vrabel is expected to be one of the favorites to land a coaching job this offseason, and he's already a popular candidate. The Boston Herald reports that the Chicago Bears will interview Vrabel for their opening on Wednesday. 

There are a couple of former Titans on roster that Vrabel is familiar with, such as Kevin Byard and DeMarcus Walker. Walker explained how Vrabel would handle Chicago's locker room earlier this week: 

"A lot of bull— is going to be cut out," Walker said. "I'm sorry, but that's true. Discipline will be laid right down from the first day. A lot of those small things that we were doing and got away with, that won't happen. Just from my personal experience."

The Bears have also reportedly requested to speak with both Lions coordinators (Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn) as well as Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. 

 
Colts dismiss Bradley

 
Bears request interviews with Brian Flores, Arthur Smith

Chicago requested head coaching interviews with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. 

 
Mike Vrabel will be a top candidate for Patriots HC

The Patriots just fired Jerod Mayo, who once played for the team, and are now turning their interests on another former New England defensive player: Mike Vrabel. CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones says former Tennessee Titans Mike Vrabel will be a top candidate to return to the team he won three Super Bowls with. Vrabel is loved by owner Robert Kraft, who inducted him into the Patriots Hall of Fame while Vrabel was still with the Titans, and Jones says it wouldn't be a surprise if the two reunited.

Jones also notes that former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also make a return as the OC.

 
Saints HC search update:

The Saints have requested interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi, who took over for Dennis Allen, will also be interviewed. 

 
Bears request to interview Mike McCarthy, Todd Monken

If McCarthy isn't retained in Dallas, maybe he could coach Caleb Williams in Chicago. According to ESPN, the Bears asked permission to interview Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, and are awaiting Dallas' response to the request. 

NFL Media also reports the Bears would like to talk to Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. 

 
Keep an eye on the Titans

Just because we are deep into 'Black Monday' doesn't mean everyone is safe now. First-year Titans head coach Brian Callahan will probably get another season, as he held his end-of-season press conference this afternoon, but what about general manager Ran Carthon? The Titans just tied a franchise record with 14 losses following his free-agency spending spree, so changes are on the table. 

 
Jaguars owner speaks on HC opening

The Jags are bringing back general manager Trent Baalke, but Shad Khan doesn't think that will affect their ability to hire their coach of choice.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 7:24 PM
Jan. 06, 2025, 2:24 pm EST
 
Antonio Pierce gives an update on his future with the Raiders

When asked if he will be back in 2025, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce says he hasn't "heard anything different."

Las Vegas went 4-13 this season, Pierce's first full year in the job. He went 5-4 as the interim head coach last season.

 
More Jets news:

The Jets continue to add to their long list of options for their head coach and general manager positions.

 
Panthers bringing back their defensive coordinator

Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced that Ejiro Evero will be back with the team in 2025 as the defensive coordinator. Changes could still be coming in Carolina.

 
Patriots request interviews for head coach spot

With Jerod Mayo out after a year as the head coach, the Patriots are looking to fill the spot. They've have requested an interview with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, per NFL Media.

 
Jets GM update

The Jets are looking for a head coach and a general manager this offseason and have added another name to their GM options.

Here's a look at GM interviews they already completed:

 
Seahawks fire OC Ryan Grubb

After just one season on the job, Grubb is off Mike Macdonald's staff, as CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Monday. Grubb spent the previous two seasons with the University of Washington.

 
Bengals making a change on defense

 
One team Ben Johnson WON'T be interviewing with

 
Broncos DC garners interest 

 
Bears wasting little time ...

 
Giants keeping Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll

 
Statement from Jags owner

 
Doug Pederson fired

 
Jets rumors

 
Cowboys' Jerry Jones unsure if he's even considering a coaching change; Mike McCarthy absolutely wants to say

Both Jones and McCarthy revealed they're both leaning toward keep their union intact. Here's what each had to say about the expiring head coach's contract, what a timeline for a decision could look like, Jones taking accountability for his 7-10 team's roster and more. 

Cowboys' Jerry Jones unsure if he's considering a coaching change; Mike McCarthy 'absolutely' wants to stay
Garrett Podell
