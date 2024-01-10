When NFL teams begin searching for a new head coach, they often look for a candidate who is a polar opposite to the previously employed. When looking at last year's coaching cycle, there are multiple examples to support that theory.

Denver moved on from first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett and hired Sean Payton, who had 15 years of head coaching experience. Carolina moved on from first-time head coach Matt Rhule, and hired Frank Reich. Houston fired longtime NFL coach Lovie Smith in favor of first-time head coach DeMeco Ryans. Indianapolis replaced Reich with first-time head coach Shane Steichen. Arizona parted with the offensive-minded Kliff Kingsbury and hired Jonathan Gannon, who has a defensive background.

It is noteworthy that four of the five organizations hired a new head coach with the same background on one side of the ball as the previous head coach. The trendy move for ownership has been to hire candidates with offensive experience who can infuse some energy into the team and fan base, so it is not surprising that three teams hired an offensive mind after firing one similarly inclined.

With all of that in mind, here are the candidates who would make sense for each head coaching vacancy based on the previous coach's experience:

Falcons: Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores

Atlanta fired first-time head coach Arthur Smith after he spent two seasons as Tennessee's offensive coordinator. It would be helpful to know what intentions the franchise has to address the quarterback position this offseason. If the Falcons are committed to taking a rookie in the draft, then they would probably favor an offensive-minded candidate who can relate to that player. If they are interested in a veteran like Kirk Cousins, then it opens the door for them to hire outside of that framework.

The opposite of Smith would be a defensive candidate with ample coordinator and maybe even head coaching experience. The first name that came to mind is also the least likely: Dan Quinn. Quinn was Atlanta's head coach prior to Smith and he has had great success with Dallas' defense. It would make sense for them to explore acquiring Patriots head coach Bill Belichick or hiring Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel or Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Panthers: Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald

Carolina parted ways with Frank Reich during the campaign. He was amid his second head coaching opportunity after previously serving as the Colts' coaching figurehead.

The Panthers have been closely linked to offensive candidates thus far and there is good reason to believe they may prefer to go down that path with No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young in tow. However, they have also requested an interview with Macdonald and he is the opposite of what the organization previously had in that role. Macdonald's defense has been praised and there is a belief that pieces of it will begin branching out across the league. Carolina has some unique pieces on defense so perhaps he is capable of getting the most out of that unit.

Raiders: Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel

Owner Mark Davis' internal dialogue is likely conflicted between retaining interim head coach Antonio Pierce or making a splash hire. The organization was in a similar situation a few years ago when interim head coach Rich Bisaccia led them to some victories in the wake of Jon Gruden's firing.

The Davis family has always been drawn to speed and big names whether that be Darrius Heyward-Bey or Josh McDaniels. The two candidates who would serve as a splash hire would be Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Vrabel, who has a prior relationship with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Would the organization be comfortable tapping back into the New England well so quickly? Harbaugh also makes sense. He recently hired longtime NFL agent Don Yee, who happens to represent Brady as well.

If the Patriots job were to open, then that seems like a natural fit for Vrabel if he is still seeking employment.

Chargers: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Former head coach Brandon Staley was a first-time head coach with a background on defense. The polar opposite would be an offensive mind with prior NFL head coaching experience. Harbaugh fits the description and that would allow him to step into a situation with an established quarterback like Justin Herbert. Every decision that Harbaugh has made indicates he is seriously considering a move back to the NFL. The contract he has had on the table from Michigan is one that did not require any additional leverage. It is a fair, lucrative deal that simply asked him to spurn the NFL; to this point, he has declined signing.

Titans: Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been sensational this season. Slowik has the allure of working under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, in addition to his work with Stroud. Tennessee leadership made it known that rookie quarterback Will Levis is to be a focal point of the franchise moving forward. The best method to support him, outside of adding every available offensive lineman and pass catcher, would be to hire an offensive-minded head coach who can effectively communicate with Levis.

Slowik's approach to the locker room would almost certainly be a softer touch than Vrabel.

Johnson is expected to be a coveted coaching candidate this cycle, which means he should have a choice of jobs. Washington jumps out as being one of the best openings in football because the Commanders hold the No. 2 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft as well as having the most salary cap space in the NFL. The opportunity exists to find the quarterback of the future and that has to be enticing for an offensive visionary like Johnson.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith and Slowik would also be counter to the previous strategy of hiring Ron Rivera.