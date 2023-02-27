This past season, the NFL made all offensive and defensive linemen plus linebackers and tight ends wear Guardian Caps over their helmets for the start of training camp up until the end of the second preseason game. Concussions among these players dropped more than 50 percent, so the league is expected to run it back with this new technology.

NFL health and safety officials have recommended expanded use of the soft shell helmet cover this summer, per The Washington Post. The health and safety officials reportedly met with the competition committee this week in Indianapolis to make this recommendation. If the NFL accepts this motion, then other players -- maybe all players -- could be in Guardian Caps this preseason.

The caps aren't the most attractive accessory and players aren't in love with them either. But they serve their purpose by taking away some of the impact in hits to the head.

Earlier this month, the NFL announced that overall injuries fell 5.6 percent in 2022. However, the league did see 23 more concussions than it did in 2021. It is worth mentioning that the NFL updated its concussion protocol, which included disqualifying any player that displayed ataxia.