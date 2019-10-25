NFL historic matchups, Week 8: The play that saved the perfect Dolphins, the legend who sat out Super Bowl I

"They paid, with their fines, for our team party every year. That's a fact."

Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback, was referring to teammates Max McGree and Paul Hornung, who ran together on and off the field during their time as teammates in Green Bay in the late 1950s and '60s.

McGee, who partied so late the night before Super Bowl I that Starr saw him enter the hotel as Starr was getting the Sunday morning paper hours before the start of Super Bowl I, was actually the star of what was then called the "AFL-NFL Championship Game." After starting receiver Boyd Dowler left the game with an injury, the 34-year-old McGee, who caught just four passes during the regular season, caught seven passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 35-10 victory over the AFL champion Kansas City Chiefs.

"Max, who has announced to anybody that would listen, 'Hey, I can kill these guys if I get in this game,' he proceeds to have an MVP type of performance," former Packers offensive lineman Bill Curry told NFL Films." This is the stuff of legend and it should be. Bart got the most valuable player because he earned it, but they probably should have split it and had co-MVPs because Max had that great of game."

While McGee had a game for the ages, Hornung, a former Heisman Trophy winner at Notre Dame who enjoyed a Hall of Fame career with the Packers, didn't play a snap in the first game between the AFL and NFL.

"Coach went over and said to Paul, 'Would you like to go in for a play or two," Curry recalled, "and Paul said, 'Nah, let's not do that, Coach. This is fine, I'm just happy to be here on the sideline."

Hornung was later selected in the New Orleans Saints' expansion draft during the offseason, sustained an injury before the start of the 1967 season and never played another snap in the NFL. Hornung was, however, part of four Green Bay championship teams during the 1960s that included the first Super Bowl champion.

"It was a magnificent opportunity for us," Starr said of being the first NFL champion to face the AFL's best team. "Representing the prestigious National Football League. This great history and tradition."

While they were heavy favorites to defeat the Chiefs, the Packers did not take their opposition lightly. Kansas City, who three years later would become the second -- and final -- AFL champion to win the Super Bowl (the AFL and NFL merged following the Chiefs' victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV), trailed the Packers by just four points at the intermission.

"We were tight," Curry said of the Packers' slow start. "Anybody would have been tight in that situation. But also, Kansas City was really good. They had some great, great football players."

The game's turning point occurred less than two minutes into the second half, when Hall of Fame safety Willie Wood picked off Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson and returned it 50 yards to the Kansas City 5-yard-line. Running back Elijah Pitts scored on the next play, giving the Packers an insurmountable 11-point lead.

Green Bay's defense would then force consecutive Kansas City punts before Starr teamed up with McGee for the duo's second touchdown of the afternoon, a 13-yard strike. Pitts' second touchdown midway through the fourth quarter put the game on ice.

"We definitely had more aggressive play calls in the second half," said Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis. And that, to me, was what created the turning point."

Starr threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns, two marks that would stand as Super Bowl records until Terry Bradshaw threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns in Pittsburgh's win over Dallas in Super Bowl XIII. The Packers' running game, led by Pitts and Hall of Fame running back Jim Taylor, who gained 130 yards and three touchdowns against a talented Chiefs' defense that was anchored by Hall of Fame linemen Buck Buchanan and Willie Lanier, Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Bell and Hall of Fame safety Johnny Robinson.

Conversely, Green Bay's defense, led by Wood, Davis and fellow Hall of Famers in linebackers Dave Robinson and Ray Nitschke and cornerback Herb Adderley, held the Chiefs' offense -- a unit that included Hall of Famers in quarterback Dawson, running back Mike Garrett and two-time All-Pro receiver Otis Taylor -- to just 239 total yards.

While the Packers would go onto win Super Bowl II, their fifth title in seven years, Super Bowl I was the game that put Lombardi and his team in rarified air.

"He had then accomplished almost everything that could be accomplished at Green Bay," Davis said of his coach, whose name is now on the championship trophy giving annually to pro football's best team.

As the Chiefs and Packers prepare to face off again in Week 8, let's take a look at another historic matchup on tap.

The play that saved the undefeated Dolphins

Despite going undefeated during the regular season, Miami had to face the Steelers in Pittsburgh for the 1972 AFC Championship Game. After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, the Dolphins ran a fake punt that changed the complexion of the game. With Pittsburgh's special teams unit not even paying attention to him, Dolphins punter Larry Seiple ran 37 yards down the far sideline to set up Larry Csonka's game-tying touchdown.

"From the game film we had seen, when they ran a certain return, everybody would hit and then they would peel to the outside," Dolphins Hall of Fame coach Don Shula told NFL Films, "and as Larry stepped up, he saw them starting to peel, not paying any attention to him. So he just followed them as they peeled to the outside."

"I remember standing down on the sideline and hearing the Steelers fans screaming, 'Turn around!'" recalled Csonka, who combined with fellow running back Mercury Morris to rush for 144 yards against Pittsburgh's Steel Curtain defense.

"It was a big play, a big turning point in that game," added Dolphins defensive lineman, Manny Fernandez.

While the Steelers regained the lead on a Roy Gerela field goal, two touchdowns in the second half by running back Jim Kiick were the difference in Miami's 21-17 victory. Hall of Fame receiver Paul Warfield's 52-yard catch set up one of Kiick's scores, as the Dolphins would advance to their second straight Super Bowl.

In Super Bowl VII, Miami avenged their 24-3 loss to the Cowboys in Super Bowl VI by nearly shutting out Washington's "Over the Hill Gang" in Super Bowl VII. Led by Csonka's 112 rushing yards, Fernandez's 17 tackles, and game MVP Jack Scott's two interceptions, the Dolphins became the first NFL team to go undefeated.

"One time, one place in the universe, one space, was occupied by perfection," Csonka said of Miami's perfect season, "and we got to be a part of it. And I'm damn proud I got to be a part of it."