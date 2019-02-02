NFL Honors 2019: How to watch, stream, date, time, location, TV channel, award details

On Sunday, a Super Bowl champion will be crowned, but the night before, plenty of others around the NFL will be recognized as well.

Saturday evening marks the 9th Annual NFL Honors, when every major award from the 2018 season -- from MVP to Coach of the Year -- will be announced.

Will second-year sensation Patrick Mahomes finally secure the MVP honors he seemingly had locked up by mid-season? Who will follow up Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's top honor from 2017? And which player's community service will be championed with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award?

We'll know everything after Saturday night's show from The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, where Steve Harvey will host this year's annual awards ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LIII, which can be streamed live right here on CBSSports.com or via CBS All Access.

Here's a rundown of major honors set to be awarded Saturday night, plus details on how to tune in:

2019 awards

Here's a look at some of the most notable awards that will be issued at the 2019 NFL Honors:

AP Most Valuable Player



AP Coach of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year

NFL.com Fantasy Player of the Year

FedEx Air Player of the Year

FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Unstoppable Performance of the Year

Deacon Jones Award

Art Rooney Scholarship Award

Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year

How to watch

Show: 2019 NFL Honors

Date: Saturday, Feb. 2

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: The Fox Theatre (Atlanta)

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV (try for free)

Stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV (try for free)