NFL Honors 2019: How to watch, stream, date, time, location, TV channel, award details
Everything you need to know about tuning in to the NFL's annual awards show
On Sunday, a Super Bowl champion will be crowned, but the night before, plenty of others around the NFL will be recognized as well.
Saturday evening marks the 9th Annual NFL Honors, when every major award from the 2018 season -- from MVP to Coach of the Year -- will be announced.
Will second-year sensation Patrick Mahomes finally secure the MVP honors he seemingly had locked up by mid-season? Who will follow up Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's top honor from 2017? And which player's community service will be championed with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award?
We'll know everything after Saturday night's show from The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, where Steve Harvey will host this year's annual awards ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LIII, which can be streamed live right here on CBSSports.com or via CBS All Access.
Here's a rundown of major honors set to be awarded Saturday night, plus details on how to tune in:
2019 awards
Here's a look at some of the most notable awards that will be issued at the 2019 NFL Honors:
- AP Most Valuable Player
- AP Coach of the Year
- AP Offensive Player of the Year
- AP Defensive Player of the Year
- AP Comeback Player of the Year
- AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
- AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
- GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year
- NFL.com Fantasy Player of the Year
- FedEx Air Player of the Year
- FedEx Ground Player of the Year
- Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year
- Salute to Service Award
- Unstoppable Performance of the Year
- Deacon Jones Award
- Art Rooney Scholarship Award
- Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year
How to watch
Show: 2019 NFL Honors
Date: Saturday, Feb. 2
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: The Fox Theatre (Atlanta)
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV (try for free)
Note: Signing up for CBS All Access is simple. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information.
