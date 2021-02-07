Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year at the 2021 NFL Honors on Saturday night. The Oregon product was drafted by the Chargers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and was the third overall quarterback taken behind Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins.

Herbert threw 31 passing touchdowns this past season, which was an NFL rookie record. He averaged 289.1 passing yards per game, which was an NFL rookie record and the fourth-most this season overall. Herbert is the second Chargers player to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, as running back Don Woods won the award in 1974. Herbert led all rookies in passing touchdowns, passing yards per game, 300-yard games and completions.

