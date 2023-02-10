Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was officially named the 2022 NFL MVP at NFL Honors on Thursday night, marking the second MVP award the 27-year-old signal-caller has picked up in the last five years. In 2022, Mahomes set a new NFL record for offensive yards in a season with 5,614.

Mahomes joins Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks to win two MVP awards at age 27 or younger. This season, he completed a career-high 67.1 percent of his passes for a career-high 5,250 yards while throwing a league-leading 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Mahomes went 14-3 as the starter for Kansas City, and added two more victories in the postseason to get the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII, where they will battle the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. Mahomes was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl, and named First Team All-Pro for the second time in his career.

Losing star wideout Tyreek Hill did not affect the Chiefs offense like many thought it would, as Kansas City led the league in points scored per game (29.2), yards of total offense per game (413.6) and passing yards per game (297.8). This year, Mahomes became just the third player in NFL history to record multiple seasons of 5,000 passing yards.

With this honor, Mahomes becomes the 10th player to win NFL MVP multiple times. All players who have won MVP multiple times and retired are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Chiefs quarterback now turns his attention to Sunday, where he can become the first player to win MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner did so in 1999.

Mahomes is the seventh quarterback to lead the NFL in passing yards and reach the Super Bowl. However, the previous six all lost. This is the first postseason game in which Mahomes has been an underdog. He's 10-3 all time in the playoffs, and has thrown 32 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions. His 106.1 passer rating ranks best in NFL history.