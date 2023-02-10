While he has received numerous accolades for his play on the field, Dak Prescott was honored on Thursday night at the 12th annual NFL Honors for the impact he had made off the field.

The Cowboys quarterback has been named the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year. Established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 to honor Payton, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, recognizes an NFL player for his excellence off the field.

Prescott has been highly active in the community. His charitable work includes the creation of the Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation, which focuses on colon cancer research, mental health and suicide prevention, bridging the gap between law enforcement, youth and the communities they serve, and offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships.

According the Prescott, the FFF Foundation was created in order "to support families and communities and invest in the future of our youth."

Prescott also donated $1 million to improve police training and address systemic racism. This past spring, Prescott succeeded former Cowboys quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman as the co-chair of the Children's Cancer Fund Gala, an event that annually serves as a fundraiser for research and pediatric cancer.

Along with fellow Man of the Year nominee Solomon Thomas, Prescott has partnered with The Defensive Line to provide suicide prevention training for teachers.

Prescott is the fourth Cowboys player to win the award, joining Staubach (1978), Aikman (1997), and former teammate Jason Witten (2012).

As the winner of the award, Prescott will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity his choice. All other 31 nominees will receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice, courtesy of NFL Foundation and Nationwide.