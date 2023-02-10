No one would've been surprised if the Giants floundered in 2022, fresh off another regime change and working with a roster in transition. Instead, they won close games when it mattered, finished 9-7-1 and not only made the playoffs but advanced in the postseason, upsetting the NFC North-leading Vikings for their best run in more than a half-decade. On Thursday, Brian Daboll was recognized for his efforts guiding the improbable campaign, winning Coach of the Year at the 12th annual NFL Honors.

"What an honor this is," Daboll told the crowd, "to be standing before you guys."

Hired last offseason after a four-year stint as Bills offensive coordinator, the 47-year-old Daboll instilled an old-school approach while overseeing the Giants' offense, rejuvenating Saquon Barkley as a workhorse running back and, most notably, helping former first-round quarterback Daniel Jones become one of the NFL's most efficient starters. New York stumbled in the divisional round of the playoffs, falling 38-7 to the Eagles, but not before earning its first playoff berth since 2016, when Eli Manning was still the QB.

The Giants defense also saw defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence earn a Pro Bowl nod with Daboll atop the staff.

Daboll was one of two different coaches to be up for the Coach of the Year honor after his first season on a new job, along with the Jaguars' Doug Pederson. The 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, a previous nominee, was also a finalist for the award in 2022.