Geno Smith has received yet another accolade celebrating his standout 2022 season. The Seahawks quarterback has been named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Russell Wilson's backup from 2019-21, Smith earned the Seahawks' starting job ahead of this past season. The 32-year-old veteran had a breakout season that saw him earn his first Pro Bowl selection. Along with completing a league-best 69.8 percent of his throws, Smith threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns while helping the Seahawks earn a surprise wild card berth.

While his team came up short, Smith played well in his first career playoff start. Facing the 49ers' formidable defense, Smith completed 71.4% of his passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

It appears that Seattle is now prepared to invest long term in Smith, who is slated to become a free agent this offseason. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll recently said that the team has "got our guy" while alluding to his quarterback. Smith recently said that things are "looking very good" regarding his future in Seattle.

"We've had talks and we're in the process of getting all that settled right now," Smith recently said, via ESPN. "It's looking very good. We think we can get some things done, but obviously those things take time. This is the process that I hate about the NFL because I just want to play football, but it's a business as well, so we've got to take care of business and then we'll get back to the football."

Smith is the fifth consecutive quarterback to win Comeback Player of the Year. Andrew Luck took home the honor in 2018, followed by Ryan Tannehill, Alex Smith and Joe Burrow.