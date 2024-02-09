Lamar Jackson has won the 2023 NFL MVP award, the second time he's captured the league's top honor in his six seasons. Jackson, at 27 years and 0 days old (at the end of the regular season on Jan. 7), is the youngest quarterback to win the NFL MVP award twice -- passing Brett Favre by 73 days for the honor. He claimed the award Thursday at the 13th annual NFL Honors in Las Vegas.

Jackson is just the 11th player to win multiple NFL MVP awards. Only six players -- Peyton Manning (five), Aaron Rodgers (four), Tom Brady (three), Favre (three), Jim Brown (three), and Johnny Unitas (three) -- have more MVP awards.

Jackson completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,678 yards for 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions and a 102.7 passer rating in the 2023 season. He also had 821 rushing yards and five touchdowns, leading the league with 5.5 yards per carry. Jackson finished with 3,000+ passing yards and 800+ rushing yards for the second time in his career, the only player in NFL history to reach those numbers in a season twice.

Jackson improved to 58-19 as a starting quarterback this season, as his .753 win percentage is third-best for a quarterback in NFL history (only Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have a higher win percentage). Hs 5,258 rushing yards are fourth-most by a quarterback in NFL history, while his 13 100-yard rushing games and 61.8 rushing yards per game are the best for a quarterback in league history.

Jackson recorded his third career 800-yard rushing season in 2023, breaking a tie with Michael Vick (two) for the most such seasons by a quarterback in NFL history. He is the only quarterback since the 1970 merger to reach 700 rushing yards in five consecutive seasons (2019-23) and is the only quarterback since the 1970 merger to reach 600 rushing yards in each of the first six years of a career (2018-23). No other quarterback in NFL history has more than four such seasons in a career.

Jackson is one of four quarterbacks since the 1970 merger with multiple seasons posting at least 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a career, joining Josh Allen (four), Deshaun Watson (two) and Steve Young (two). He has four career games with at least five touchdown passes, the third most such games by a player in his first six seasons in NFL history. Only Patrick Mahomes (six games) and Dan Marino (five) have more.

The Ravens offense ranked No. 4 in scoring (28.4 points per game) and No. 6 in total yards per game (370.4), averaging a NFL-high 156.5 rushing yards per game. Jackson was the orchestrator of that offense, as the Ravens went a league-best 13-3 in his starts.