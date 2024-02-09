Myles Garrett was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first player in Cleveland Browns history to capture the award. A First Team All-Pro in 2023, Garrett finished with 14.0 sacks this season -- the third consecutive season with 14+ sacks and the sixth consecutive season with 10+ sacks.

Garrett finished with 42 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 14.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three passes defended in 16 games. He also had 86 pressures, 57 hurries, and a pressure rate of 18.6%. Garrett has 88.5 sacks in 100 career games, the third-most in a player's first 100 games since 1982 (trailing only Reggie White and T.J. Watt).

The only player with 14+ sacks in each of the last three seasons, Garrett is also the only player with double-digit sacks in each of the last six seasons. He's tied with Von Miller for the most games with at least one sack and is one of just four players with 12+ sacks in at least four of his first seven career seasons, joining White (six), T.J. Watt (five) and DeMarcus Ware (four). His 0.89 sacks per game is second only to Watt (0.93) in NFL history.

In Week 7 of this year, Garrett had two sacks, two forced fumbles, and blocked a field goal -- the only player to accomplish that feat in game since 2000. His 9.0 sacks in the second half/overtime was fourth in the NFL.

Cleveland led the NFL in five defensive categories this season, which Garrett was the leader of the dominant unit. The Browns allowed 270.2 yards per game on the year (fewest since the 2014 Seattle Seahawks) and the 49% three-and-out rate was the best since the 2005 Tennessee Titans. Cleveland also led the league in yards per possession (20.7) and plays per possession (4.5), along with first-downs allowed per game (14.5).

Garrett had another dominant season, and was finally rewarded for it with the highest honor for a defensive player.