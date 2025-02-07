NFL Honors 2025 live updates: MVP, other NFL award winners, Hall of Fame class, where to watch, TV, streaming

NEW ORLEANS -- The Thursday before the Super Bowl has turned into an unofficial holiday on the NFL calendar, and that's because it's the night where the league holds its annual "NFL Honors" ceremony.

This year's show, which Snoop Dogg will host, will be kicking off from the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. (It will also be airing on NFL Network.) There should actually be a lot of drama with this year's show because most of the biggest awards don't have an obvious winner.

In the MVP race, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are viewed as the frontrunners to win, but we won't know who gets to the award until it's announced Thursday night. The Coach of the Year award should also be a tight race with Dan Campbell, Kevin O'Connell, Sean Payton, Dan Quinn and Andy Reid all in the running to win it.

The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will also be revealed during the ceremony. Will Eli Manning make it in on the first ballot? That will be another big question that's answered during the ceremony.

Here's a full list of the awards being handed out:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

We'll be offering updates LIVE from the Saenger Theatre and you can follow along below.

NFL Honors where to watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Saenger Theater (New Orleans)

TV: Fox/NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)