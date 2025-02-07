Here is your offensive rookie of the year: Jayden Daniels. He just stopped in to say hi.
NFL Honors 2025 live updates: MVP, other NFL award winners, Hall of Fame class, where to watch, TV, streaming
All the major award-winners are crowned
NEW ORLEANS -- The Thursday before the Super Bowl has turned into an unofficial holiday on the NFL calendar, and that's because it's the night where the league holds its annual "NFL Honors" ceremony.
This year's show, which Snoop Dogg will host, will be kicking off from the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. (It will also be airing on NFL Network.) There should actually be a lot of drama with this year's show because most of the biggest awards don't have an obvious winner.
In the MVP race, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are viewed as the frontrunners to win, but we won't know who gets to the award until it's announced Thursday night. The Coach of the Year award should also be a tight race with Dan Campbell, Kevin O'Connell, Sean Payton, Dan Quinn and Andy Reid all in the running to win it.
The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will also be revealed during the ceremony. Will Eli Manning make it in on the first ballot? That will be another big question that's answered during the ceremony.
Here's a full list of the awards being handed out:
- AP Most Valuable Player
- AP Coach of the Year
- AP Comeback Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Player of the Year
- AP Defensive Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
- NFL Inspire Change Tribute
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025
- FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
- Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
We'll be offering updates LIVE from the Saenger Theatre and you can follow along below.
NFL Honors where to watch
Date: Thursday, Feb. 6 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Saenger Theater (New Orleans)
TV: Fox/NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Snoop Dogg and Roger Goodell are trying to make Roger Goodell seem cool. It is vaguely funny but not successful.
The other finalists this year were Willie Anderson, Jahri Evans, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Steve Smith Sr., Terrell Suggs, Fred Taylor, Adam Vinatieri, Reggie Wayne, Darren Woodson and Marshal Yanda.
Once Sterling Sharpe is inducted, he and Shannon Sharpe will be the first pair of brothers in the Hall of Fame.
2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
- Former Vikings, Chiefs, Bears and Panthers DE Jared Allen
- Former Packers WR Sterling Sharpe
- Former Eagles, Saints and Raiders CB Eric Allen
- Former Chargers TE Antonio Gates
Nikki Glaser is here to both present NFL Moment of the Year and roast Trevor Lawrence (they've both had some horrible times in Jacksonville, apparently) and Rob Gronkowski ("the big easy" is what he calls the books he reads, apparently), among others. You may recognize her from bringing down the house at the Tom Brady roast.
Moment of the Year goes to the Jayden Daniels Hail Mary to Noah Brown to beat the Bears. Which was pretty ridiculous. Daniels doesn't really know what to say (he's already given a speech tonight) except that it was a crazy play.
DROY voting here. Verse won by a decent amount. His teammate Braden Fiske came in third. The second- and fourth-place finishers were also teammates, and members of the same position group. Rams D-Line and Eagles DBs dominated the voting.
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jared Verse. He had an amazing season for the Rams, capped by an absolutely dominant first-round playoff game against the Vikings. He ranked fourth among all players in pressures during the regular season, per NextGen Stats.
They brought out Vikings safety Cam Bynum to present Defensive Rookie of the Year with Terry Crews. For some reason, a dance battle broke out between Bynum (whose interception celebrations went viral this year), Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner and a few other players. We are somehow still waiting for the DROY announcement.
Pat Surtain just popped into the media room to say hello. He seemed pretty excited about winning the award even if my picture definitely does NOT convey that.
DPOY Pat Surtain is here addressing the media wearing an absolutely fantastic velvet green tux. Breech is getting a picture.
The NFL just spent 10 minutes showing us who all the Man of the Year finalists are. You have not missed any awards being handed out, I repeat, you have not missed any awards being handed out.
Here is Randy Moss handing out the comeback player of the year award from home
Joe Burrow is now two-time comeback player of the year winner (2021, 2024) joining Chad Pennington as the only player to win that award twice.
Darnold, of course, came back from "being bad at football for several years."
Voters were instructed not to vote for Sam Darnold for comeback player, but the AP said that if someone DID vote for Darnold that the vote would still count. So what happened? Darnold ended up finishing in third behind Burrow and JK Dobbins.
Another award, another runaway winner.
Joe Burrow wins comeback player of the year and starts his speech with "Well, I wouldn't say this is an award that you want to be nominated for two times…"
Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Burrow. He tore ligaments in his wrist toward the end of the 2023 season and came back to put up some absolutely crazy numbers (he led the league for 460 completions, 652 attempts, 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns) and finished as an MVP candidate.
In a taped segment, Randy Moss is handing out the award for comeback player of the year.
Saquon Barkley is the first Eagles player to win an award since 2010 when Michael Vick won comeback player of the year.
Jefferson came out with a tribute to Randy Moss, who recently announced his cancer diagnosis. Moss is presenting Comeback Player of the Year virtually from his home.
Justin Jefferson is out on stage and the teleprompter just malfunctioned on him.
Saquon was the runaway winner.
If you're just joining us, here's a quick recap of the awards that have been handed out:
- Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley
- Defensive Player of the Year: Patrick Surtain II
- Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jayden Daniels
OPOY: Saquon Barkley, who is not here because he's a little busy this week. The Eagles have a game on Sunday. (The winner may or may not have been spoiled when they brought out Eric Dickerson and Barry Sanders as presenters.)
The offensive player of the year award is now being handed.
Finalists:
- Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB
- Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals WR
- Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens RB
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB
If you bet $100 on Pat Surtain to win defensive player of the year at the beginning of the season, congrats, you just won $6,000.
Snoop made a joke at Bill Belichick's expense and it might have been his funniest one of the night
Patrick Surtain is just the sixth cornerback in NFL history to win defensive player of the year and just the third one over the past 30 years, joining Stephon Gilmore in 2019 and Charles Woodson in 2009.
