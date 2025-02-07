NEW ORLEANS -- Bill Belichick didn't coach in the NFL this year, but he still decided to show up for the league's annual award show on Thursday night. The former Patriots coach was in attendance at the 2025 NFL Honors in New Orleans with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Five minutes into the show, Belichick was probably wishing that he (and Hudson) had stayed at home because he got absolutely roasted by Snoop Dogg, who was hosting the show. As you may or may not know, Hudson is 24 years old and Snoop made sure to make a crack about her age.

"I've been a football fan for a long, long time," Snoop said. "I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember, what was it, Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."

Reading what Snoop said doesn't exactly do it justice, so let's go ahead and watch a clip of the joke.

The best part is that the crowd didn't even know how to react. Some people laughed, but most of them were in shock that Snoop would crack a joke at Belichick's (and Hudson's) expense.

For his part, Belichick actually took the joke pretty well, which I guess is to be expected from a guy who attended Tom Brady's roast last year and got made fun of there. On the other hand, Hudson appeared to be in total disbelief that Snoop had the audacity to make the joke.

Snoop cracked several other jokes during the show, but that one was definitely the best.

The NFL Honors show is when the league hands out all of its biggest awards and if you want to know who's been winning those awards so far, you can follow our live blog here.