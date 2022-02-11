For the second consecutive year, Aaron Rodgers has been named the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. The Packers quarterback is the first back-to-back MVP award winner since Peyton Manning won it in 2008 and 2009. Rodgers won with 39 votes, while Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was a distant runner-up with 10 votes. Rams receiver and Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp earned one vote for MVP.

Rodgers accepted the award in person at the NFL Honors in Los Angeles on Thursday night and thanked the Packers organization. He specifically singled out the front offense along with head coach Matt LaFleur, which is notable considering his uncertain future with the franchise heading into this offseason. After accepting the award, however, Rodgers did note that he has "not made any decision yet" regarding what the next chapter of his career will be.

As it relates to his MVP season, Rodgers once again put together a jaw-dropping season. Specifically, he put an exclamation point on his year with his play down the stretch, which did seem to help him pull away in the MVP race. Over his final seven games in the regular season, Rodgers completed 72% of his passes, averaged 275 yards passing per game, and threw 20 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

The 38-year-old also led the NFL with a 111.9 passer rating and led the packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

This is the fourth MVP of Rodgers' career, which now trails only Peyton Manning's five NFL MVP awards that he earned during his Hall of Fame career.