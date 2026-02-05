SAN FRANCISCO -- Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

1. NFL Honors is here: Here are our predictions

If there's one thing that always seems to get lost in the shuffle during Super Bowl week, it's the fact that the NFL hands out all of its major awards. That will be happening during the NFL Honors ceremony.

This year, that means if you want to know who's going to win MVP, you'll need to tune in to the NFL Honors show, which will air at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. During the two-hour ceremony, hosted by Jon Hamm, we'll see every award handed out -- from Coach of the Year to Offensive Player of the Year to Defensive Rookie of the Year and everything in between.

Here are all the details on how you can watch:

Show: 2026 NFL Honors

Date: Thursday, Feb. 5

Location: Palace of Fine Arts (San Francisco)

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Before the awards get handed out, our NFL crew here at CBS Sports voted on each award. Several tight races will come to an end at the ceremony. There are five finalists for MVP, but that race feels like it's down to Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye. Coach of the Year is also up for grabs, and it feels like that will probably go to Mike Vrabel, Mike Macdonald, Liam Coen or Ben Johnson.

So who did we vote for? Let's check it out.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan Offensive Player of the Year: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Defensive Rookie of the Year: Carson Schwesinger

Carson Schwesinger Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel MVP: Drake Maye

We had 12 voters, and seven of them used their MVP vote on Maye while the other five voted for Stafford (I voted for Stafford). The Coach of the Year award was also a nail-biter, with Vrabel beating out Macdonald by two votes (6-4). The only other vote-getter was Kyle Shanahan, who received three votes. You can check out our full list of award winners here.

2. Super Bowl LX picks: We're all taking the Seahawks

I've basically spent half my week tracking down everyone's Super Bowl pick here at CBS Sports. Pete Prisco claims he's in San Francisco, but it's been three days and I still haven't seen him. The good news for me is that I didn't need to see him in person to get his pick because he wrote it for the website on Wednesday.

Anyway, I have four picks here, and we're all taking the Seahawks, which seems like a giant jinx waiting to happen.

With that in mind, let's get to the Super Bowl picks for a game where the Seahawks are currently favored by 4.5 points.

Pete Prisco: Seahawks 27-10 over Patriots. "I don't think Seattle's offense will spend the game moving up and down the field, but the Seahawks will be able to feast on short fields given to them by the defense. I think Maye will turn it over a few times and the sacks will start to wear on him. This will be a day for the Seattle defense." For a full explanation of Prisco's Super Bowl pick, be sure to click here

"I don't think Seattle's offense will spend the game moving up and down the field, but the Seahawks will be able to feast on short fields given to them by the defense. I think Maye will turn it over a few times and the sacks will start to wear on him. This will be a day for the Seattle defense." For a full explanation of Prisco's Super Bowl pick, Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks 30-17 over Patriots. "It's hard to imagine Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense suddenly turning the tide in this Super Bowl against a Seattle defense that was the No. 1 scoring defense this season. Moreover, the No. 1 scoring defenses that have squared off against All-Pro quarterbacks (like Maye) in the Super Bowl are 5-1 in the previous six matchups. Seattle wins this in a rather convincing fashion." For a full explanation of Sullivan's Super Bowl pick, be sure to click here

"It's hard to imagine Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense suddenly turning the tide in this Super Bowl against a Seattle defense that was the No. 1 scoring defense this season. Moreover, the No. 1 scoring defenses that have squared off against All-Pro quarterbacks (like Maye) in the Super Bowl are 5-1 in the previous six matchups. Seattle wins this in a rather convincing fashion." For a full explanation of Sullivan's Super Bowl pick, Jordan Dajani: Seahawks 20-13 over Patriots. "This is the seventh Super Bowl since 1970 between an All-Pro quarterback (Maye) and the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense (Seattle). The No. 1 scoring defense is 5-1 in the previous six matchups. ... They say defense wins championships, and I think that will be proven Sunday." If you want to read Dajani's full pick, be sure to click here

"This is the seventh Super Bowl since 1970 between an All-Pro quarterback (Maye) and the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense (Seattle). The No. 1 scoring defense is 5-1 in the previous six matchups. ... They say defense wins championships, and I think that will be proven Sunday." If you want to read Dajani's full pick, John Breech: Seahawks 34-20 over Patriots. "For me, the deciding factor in this game is going to be Mike Macdonald. Since being hired by the Seahawks in 2024, Macdonald has absolutely dominated young quarterbacks, and now he gets to face the second-youngest starting quarterback in the history of the Super Bowl (Drake Maye). In his two seasons on the job, Macdonald has coached six games against first- or second-year quarterbacks, and he's gone 6-0 in those games. Those wins have come against good quarterbacks like Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams. Not only is he undefeated, but the six quarterbacks have averaged just 168.8 yards passing while throwing nine interceptions compared to just two touchdowns. If Macdonald forces Maye into a bad game, the Seahawks will likely win big." For the rest of my pick, be sure to click here

3. Super Bowl on Madden: We simulated Seahawks-Patriots and here's what happened

Alright, now that we've got the writer picks out of the way, let's move on to the Madden simulation. We had Tyler Sullivan simulate the entire game on Madden -- and yes, this means Sullivan got paid to play video games for two hours, and yes, I'm jealous -- but the important thing here is that if his simulation turns out to be correct, then we now know who's going to win the Super Bowl.

Here's what happened:

Sam Darnold takes a beating in the first half, but keeps Seahawks in the game. The Seahawks QB took a beating in the first half, getting sacked five times. Seattle's offense sputtered for most of the half, but Darnold bounced back with a touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp late in the second quarter to tie the game at 10 heading into halftime.

The Seahawks QB took a beating in the first half, getting sacked five times. Seattle's offense sputtered for most of the half, but Darnold bounced back with a touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp late in the second quarter to tie the game at 10 heading into halftime. Drake Maye has the longest pass of the game. The second half opened with one of the biggest plays of the game when Maye hit Hunter Henry for a 64-yard touchdown pass to give the Patriots a 17-10 lead in the third quarter.

The second half opened with one of the biggest plays of the game when Maye hit Hunter Henry for a 64-yard touchdown pass to give the Patriots a 17-10 lead in the third quarter. The game comes down to a field goal. The Seahawks mounted a comeback thanks to Darnold and Kupp, who connected for a second touchdown in the fourth quarter. In the end, though, the game was decided on a Jason Myers field goal. The Seahawks kicker drilled a 20-yarder to give Seattle a 23-20 win.

This is the sixth year Sullivan has done a Super Bowl simulation, and the sim is 4-1 so far, which would seem to bode well for the Seahawks. Last year, the simulation predicted a three-point win by the Eagles, who ended up beating the Chiefs, 40-22.

If you want every detail on how the simulation played out, plus watch highlights from the game, then be sure to click here.

4. Super Bowl injury report: Seahawks could be missing a key player

There usually aren't too many surprises on the injury report during Super Bowl week, but there was definitely one on Wednesday.

Here's the latest on the health of both teams:

Nick Emmanwori dealing with an ankle injury. The Seahawks rookie safety, who has been a key part of their pass defense this year, injured his ankle at practice while trying to defend a pass. Mike Macdonald didn't offer many details. "He had an ankle today," Macdonald said. "We brought him in to look at it, and we'll kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps." On Wednesday night, video surfaced of Emmanwori returning to the team hotel, and the positive news for Seattle is that he wasn't using crutches or wearing a boot. It's still unclear if he'll be able to play Sunday, so this will be a situation to monitor.

The Seahawks rookie safety, who has been a key part of their pass defense this year, injured his ankle at practice while trying to defend a pass. Mike Macdonald didn't offer many details. "He had an ankle today," Macdonald said. "We brought him in to look at it, and we'll kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps." On Wednesday night, video surfaced of Emmanwori returning to the team hotel, and the positive news for Seattle is that he wasn't using crutches or wearing a boot. It's still unclear if he'll be able to play Sunday, so this will be a situation to monitor. Sam Darnold's oblique feeling better. The Seahawks QB was listed as a limited participant Wednesday, but he sounds ready to go. "It feels really good," he said. "Definitely the time off has helped a little bit. I'm always just going to take it one step at a time, do my rehab and do everything I need to do to make sure it feels great going into practice and the game."

The Seahawks QB was listed as a limited participant Wednesday, but he sounds ready to go. "It feels really good," he said. "Definitely the time off has helped a little bit. I'm always just going to take it one step at a time, do my rehab and do everything I need to do to make sure it feels great going into practice and the game." Drake Maye's shoulder improving. Maye was a full participant in practice, so the Patriots are confident in the health of his shoulder. He said Wednesday that it "feels great." Maye was one of just five players on New England's injury report. LB Robert Spillane (ankle) was the only player who didn't practice.

If you want all the details on the injury report, we've got that here.

5. Ranking all 59 Super Bowls: Two Giants wins are at the top

There have been 59 Super Bowls played in NFL history, and Bryan DeArdo decided to rank ALL of them this week. Since he took the time to rank every Super Bowl ever played, it only makes sense for us to take a look.

I don't want to spoil the entire list, so here's his top 10 -- plus the game he ranked last:

1. Super Bowl XXV: Giants 20-19 over Bills

2. Super Bowl XLII: Giants 17-14 over Patriots

3. Super Bowl LI: Patriots 34-28 over Falcons (OT)

4. Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots 28-24 over Seahawks

5. Super Bowl XLIII: Steelers 27-23 over Cardinals

6. Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots 20-17 over Rams

7. Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams 23-16 over Titans

8. Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs 25-22 over 49ers (OT)

9. Super Bowl XXXII: Broncos 31-24 over Packers

10. Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers 20-16 over Bengals

...

59. Super Bowl XXXV: Raven 35-7 over Giants

With the Patriots and Seahawks set to meet again, we should probably cross our fingers for another classic. I absolutely agree with DeArdo that their first meeting was one of the five best Super Bowls of all time. It had everything, and of course, it gave us the longest-running NFL debate ever: Should the Seahawks have given the ball to Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard line?

If you want to see where the other Super Bowls fall, be sure to click here.

