NFL Honors: Jaguars' Calais Campbell named 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
Campbell's foundation helps young children in need overcome their circumstances
MIAMI -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell has been named the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. The award was presented to Campbell by former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who retired earlier this offseason.
A heartwarming video introducing Campbell showcased his rise from a poor neighborhood to the University of Miami and then his 12-year career in the NFL, where he has started a foundation named after his late father, Charles Campbell. The foundation helps young children in need overcome their circumstances, just as he overcame his.
The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. Established in 1970, the award was renamed in 1999 after the late great Chicago Bears running back. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community, and the winner is chosen from those 32 candidates.
Recent winners include Chris Long, J.J. Watt, Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning, Anquan Boldin, Thomas Davis, Charles Tillman, Jason Witten, Matt Birk, and Madieu Williams.
This year's other nominees were David Johnson, Ricardo Allen, Brandon Carr, Lorenzo Alexander, Cam Newton, Allen Robinson, Giovani Bernard, Jarvis Landry, Travis Frederick, Justin Simmons, Devon Kennard, Blake Martinez, D.J. Reader, Pierre Desir, Dustin Colquitt, Uchenna Nwosu, Andrew Whitworth, Davon Godchaux, Kyle Rudolph, Kyle Van Noy, Terron Armstead, Nate Solder, Jonotthan Harrison, Tahir Whitehead, Malcolm Jenkins, Maurkice Pouncey, Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner, Mike Evans, Ben Jones and Nick Sundberg.
The 31 players who did not win the award will receive a $50,000 donation in their name donated to their charity of choice, courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide. Campbells's charity of choice will receive a $250,000 donation.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 2020: How to watch, stream
Here's everything to know to make sure to catch the Big Game on Sunday
-
Agent's Take: How Mahomes deal may look
When he signs an extension, Mahomes could have 'basketball money' on the horizon
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson named 2019 MVP
After leading the Ravens to top seed in the AFC with a record-setting season, Jackson was rewarded...
-
Breech's pick for Super Bowl LIV
Wondering who will take home the Lombardi Trophy? You've come to the right place to find out
-
2020 Super Bowl odds, spread and more
Looking to place your Super Bowl bet? Here's everything you need to know
-
Super Bowl 54 prop bets, expert picks
SportsLine's top handicappers just entered their top 2020 Super Bowl props.
-
NFL Honors: Live updates from pre-taping
Follow along as the NFL hands out the hardware at its annual awards show held on Super Bowl...
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game