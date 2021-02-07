After leading the Browns to their first playoff berth in 18 years, Kevin Stefanski earned a big reward on Saturday night when he was named the Associated Press coach of the year at the 10th annual NFL Honors show. Heading into the ceremony, the coach of the year award was one of the few awards that had been hotly debated over the past few weeks with Stefanski, Sean McDermott, Brian Flores, Ron Rivera, Matt LaFleur and Andy Reid all names that were tossed around as candidates to win. In the end, the top-three vote-getters ended up being Stefanski (25), McDermott (7) and Flores (6).

With the win, Stefanski becomes the first Browns coach to take home the award since Forrest Gregg won it in 1976. Gregg and Stefanski are the only two Browns' coaches who have won the award in the Super Bowl era.

"My name may be on this award, but I think this speaks to the amazing support that I get day in and day out from my coaching staff on the Cleveland Browns. I'm very glad I don't have to do this by myself," Stefanski said Saturday during the broadcast. "And the players, it helps to have good players. I appreciate how they worked every single day week in and week out how they fought."

It's hard to argue with Stefanski being named the winner of the award and that's because he took one of the NFL's most hard-luck franchises and turned them around in a single season. Not only did he lead the Browns to the postseason for the first time since 2002, but he also led the team to their first playoff win since 1994 when Bill Belichick was the coach in Cleveland. At 11-5, the Browns also finished with their best record since 1994.

Stefanski's steadying hand was exactly what the Browns needed after going through seven coaches since 2010. Although Stefanski didn't get to coach in Cleveland's 48-37 playoff win over Pittsburgh due to COVID-19, he did come close to leading his team to win over the Chiefs in the divisional round, which was a game that Kansas City won by just five points (22-17).

With a strong nucleus of offensive players in Cleveland, this might not be the last time that Stefanski wins this award.