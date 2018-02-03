NFL Honors live blog: Updates on Hall of Fame, MVP and other award winners

MINNEAPOLIS -- This could end up being a huge weekend for Tom Brady. Not only is the Patriots quarterback playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but there's a good chance he could be adding another NFL MVP award to his trophy case.

We'll officially find out on Saturday night when the NFL hands out its biggest awards at the league's seventh annual NFL Honors celebration, which will be hosted by Rob Riggle. The show does come with one small twist: You can actually find out the winners before everyone else by following along in our live blog.

The event is being taped from 6-8 p.m. ET and won't air on TV (NBC), until 9 p.m. ET, which means if you love spoilers, then you're going to love our live blog. On the other hand, if you hate spoilers, then we would like to apologize in advance because our live blog will be filled with them as we'll be announcing the winners before the show actually airs on television.

Besides the MVP, we're also going to find out who's going to be named Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. The NFL will also name the offensive and defensive rookies of the year. Also, for the first time ever, the league will also be handing out an award for best touchdown celebration of the season.

The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame will also be unveiled during the ceremony, which is taking place on the campus of the University of Minnesota. Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Terrell Owens are three of the biggest names up for induction this year.

Make sure to follow our live blog below so you can get continuous updates from Will Brinson and John Breech, who are in Minnesota for the NFL Honors show.