All NFL players were able to bring some happiness to a chaotic world that was in the midst of a deadly pandemic and a racial justice awakening just by playing football in 2020, but there was one player who stood out among all others. During the NFL Honors on Saturday night, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which was established in 1970, recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community, and the winner of the award each year receives a $250,000 donated to the winner's charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice.

According to NFL.com, Wilson demonstrated dedication and commitment to community efforts this year by making a personal donation of one million meals to Feeding America. Wilson also partnered with Wheels Up to create Meals Up to aid in halting the growing levels of food insecurity during the coronavirus crisis. Wilson also worked through his Why Not You Foundation ("WNYF"), which is a nonprofit dedicated to education, children's health and fighting poverty -- empowering today's youth to lead with a "why not you" attitude, according to their official website.

Wilson and his wife Ciara also partnered with the campaign I AM A VOTER to educate people on the importance of registering to vote. Additionally, Wilson continued his weekly visits to Seattle Children's Hospital virtually during the pandemic.

Wilson and Ciara stepped up to speak out on systemic racism by purchasing "Black Lives Matter, Love Russell & Ciara" billboards throughout the country. The Pro Bowl quarterback has been a leader on and off the field since he entered the league in 2012, and he has now been awarded with an incredibly prestigious honor to show that.