During NFL Honors on Saturday night, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year. Henry built on his career season in 2019, as he became just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season -- racking up 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns on 378 carries. It marked the second straight season Henry led the NFL in rushing yards, and he showed off his incredible stiff arm a couple of times too.

Henry came into the regular-season finale needing 223 rushing yards to reach 2,000 on the year. While that single-game goal may have sounded unlikely for most running backs, Henry is a different animal. He rushed for 250 yards and two scores as the Titans wrapped up the AFC South against the Houston Texans. Henry's 2,027 rushing yards were the fifth-most in NFL history, and he recorded three 200-yard games on the ground. Only Earl Campbell had more 200-yard games in a single season, with four back in 1980. The only other Titan to win AP Offensive Player of the Year was running back Chris Johnson back in 2009, who also rushed for 2,000 yards in a single season.

Offering lucrative extensions to running backs is not seen as smart in the NFL, but the Titans are sure happy they inked Henry to a four-year, $50 million deal that includes $25.5 million guaranteed this past offseason.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God," Henry said in his acceptance speech, via the Titans' official website. "I also want to thank all of my teammates for all your hard work, all of you. I want to thank everyone in the entire Titans organization for giving me chance and an opportunity at my dream. I am so thankful, so grateful for this opportunity.

"Yulee (Florida) stand up. Thank y'all again. God bless."